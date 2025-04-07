Trump says the US will hold direct talks with Iran as he insists Tehran can't get nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday that the U.S. is holding direct talks with Iran about its nuclear program.
The president, in comments to reporters after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the talks with Tehran would start Saturday. He insisted Tehran can't get nuclear weapons.
''We're dealing with them directly and maybe a deal is going to be made," Trump said. He added that ''doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious."
Trump said the talks would happen ''at almost the highest level."
He announced plans for the surprise engagement as Netanyahu made a hastily arranged visit to the White House — his second in just over two months — to discuss the tariffs Trump has unleashed on countries around the world, Iran's nuclear program and the Israel-Hamas war.
Trump during his first White House term withdrew the U.S. from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran negotiated by Democratic President Barack Obama's administration.
At the time, Trump declared he was making the world safer, but he also deepened his isolation on the world stage and revived doubts about American credibility.
The 2015 agreement, which also included Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, had lifted most U.S. and international economic sanctions against Iran.