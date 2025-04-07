Trump says the US will hold direct talks with Iran as he insists Tehran can't get nuclear weapons

Stocks ended another tumultuous day lower as markets reel from President Donald Trump's latest threats to escalate his tariff fight. The S&P 500 sank 0.2% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. The Dow was earlier down as many as 1,700 points following even worse losses worldwide on worries that Trump's tariffs could torpedo the global economy. It then surged to a gain after a rumor circulated that Trump may pause his tariffs. But the White House quickly called that fake news, and Trump then threatened to raise tariffs further on China.