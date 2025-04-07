Eat & Drink

Falling Knife Brewing founder Tom Berg has unexpectedly died at 46

The award-winning beermaker was also a noisemaker in the bands Self-Evident and Zebulon Pike.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 7, 2025 at 10:32PM
Tom Berg opened Falling Knife Brewing Co. with partners in 2019 after brewing at Wicked Wort and at home. (Courtesy Falling Knife)

The Twin Cities brewery and music scenes have a lot in common, and this week that unfortunately includes shared shock and grief over the loss of Tom Berg.

The co-founder of one of Minneapolis’ most reputable breweries, Falling Knife, Berg died unexpectedly over the weekend. The cause of death is believed to be heart failure, the brewery’s representatives said. He was 46.

“We are devastated to lose our dear friend, the visionary architect of what Falling Knife brews,” Falling Knife, based in northeast Minneapolis, posted on its social media pages Monday. “There was nobody more passionate about Falling Knife, beer and his friends.”

In addition to his knack for piquing beer drinkers’ taste buds, Berg was also well-known for bringing out local music lovers’ ear plugs. He served as bassist and co-vocalist in the intense indie-rock power trio Self-Evident and was also a member of the instrumental prog-metal band Zebulon Pike.

After winning several awards as a home brewer and then making beer professionally at Wicked Wort in Robbinsdale, Berg created Falling Knife in 2019 with partners Andy Rutledge and Dan Herman. The brewery quickly won awards and earned favor with many popular restaurants, bars and liquor store owners around the Twin Cities with its flagship brews, including Tomm’s Lager and Verbal Tip New England IPA.

View post on Instagram
 

On Monday, the brewery announced it would be closed to give staff the day off to mourn Berg. However, his partners pledged to carry on with his work there.

“We’re feeling a new purpose to honor Tom by keeping the company moving forward, like he would want us to,” said Herman, the brewery’s chief revenue officer.

Herman praised his late partner for having a unique understanding of recipe development, process and flavor “honed from years of home brewing, beer judging, and literally building breweries with Northland Mechanical.” Berg also served as board member of the Minnesota Craft Brewer’s Guild and “was always willing to help anyone in the industry with whatever they needed,” Herman said.

“Tom treated everyone as though they were his best friend, from the moment he met them,” Herman added.

Berg had a similar reputation of being friendly and supportive to others in the music scene.

Though brewing became his primary focus in recent years, he still supported and sponsored live music via the brewery. He was still making music with Self-Evident, too. The band was reportedly planning to record new songs this week and had upcoming gigs scheduled in Japan.

Related Coverage

Food & Culture

Blue Plate’s David Burley killed on motorcycle by drunk driver, charges say

Eat & Drink

Fair State Brewing emerges from bankruptcy with buzz — and pizza

“He and the rest of Self-Evident would always champion and support so many other bands from all over the place,” Matthew Graves of the music blog/promotion site UnderCurrentMpls wrote.

Drummer and studio engineer Ryan Mach posted, “Tom Berg is one of the brightest beams of light I’ve known in this life.”

Berg is survived by his parents, Kathy and Jim Berg, and two younger brothers, Dan and Jimmy Berg. Memorial services are pending.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

Falling Knife Brewing founder Tom Berg has unexpectedly died at 46

card image

The award-winning beermaker was also a noisemaker in the bands Self-Evident and Zebulon Pike.

Food & Culture

Blue Plate’s David Burley killed on motorcycle by drunk driver, charges say

card image

Eat & Drink

Where to get matzo ball soup for Passover

card image