Chris Hine

Timberwolves re-sign Lawson to two-way deal The Wolves are bringing back A.J. Lawson after waiving him just before the season began.

Wolves still looking for answers on defensive rebounding Newcomer Rudy Gobert has done his part, but giving up second-chance scoring remains a significant team weakness.

Timberwolves woes continue in 114-103 loss at Memphis Despite one of the best games of the season from Anthony Edwards (28 points), the Wolves couldn't keep Memphis off the glass. The Grizzlies had 32 second-chance points, 22 of those coming in the first half.

Friday's Wolves-Grizzlies game recap A quick look back at Friday night's game in Memphis.

Wolves notes: Finch not ready to alter the starting lineup Timberwolves coach Chris Finch wants his starting five to play through their early struggles.

Turnovers plague Wolves as they prepare to meet last year's playoff foe Memphis ousted the Wolves in six games in the opening round of last season's NBA playoffs.

Playing one-man short among lowlights in sloppy Timberwolves loss On one second-quarter possession, the foundering Wolves played 4-on-5 — because D'Angelo Russell didn't realize he should be in the game.

Wednesday's Timberwolves-Suns game recap A quick look back at Wednesday night's game at Target Center.

Timberwolves try to smooth out offense as they search for Gobert The center said his teammates need to get him the ball for shots if the Timberwolves are going to be a great offensive team.

Will Wolves wake up against the Suns after bad beating in last game? Coach Chris Finch lamented the Wolves' lack of physicality after Monday's loss to the Knicks. It sounds basic, bit he said the Wolves needed to play harder on a consistent basis.

Fans leave early, Edwards calls Wolves 'soft' after lopsided loss to Knicks Unhappy fans booed the Timberwolves and many left Target Center early as the Knicks led by as many as 23 points on another night when coach Chris Finch's team underperformed.

Timberwolves-New York game recap The Knicks' Julius Randle was on fire from deep early, pacing the Knicks with 31 points.

'Too much thinking' makes Timberwolves defense a little clunky Early season adjustments with new center Rudy Gobert had players in different positions.

Knicks-Timberwolves preview: Thibodeau's team comes to town The Wolves will be without Rudy Gobert again when they play host to the Knicks on a night where every NBA team is playing.

Gobert placed in health and safety protocols The Wolves center, who said he felt ill before Friday's game, now must follow an intricate series of testing rules.

Wolves find their shooting touch in 129-117 victory over Houston Without Rudy Gobert and playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Wolves had one of their smoothest nights on offense in shooting 61%.

Milwaukee stays undefeated with 115-102 victory over Timberwolves Giannis Antetokounmp finished with a triple double as the Bucks moved to 8-0 while the Wolves struggled to find good shots and trailed by as many as 22 points.

Prince not afraid to speak his mind to Wolves teammates Fellow Timberwolves players respect what Taurean Prince has to say, on the court and behind the scenes.

Timberwolves-Bucks game recap Antetokounmpo posts first triple-double of the season.

Wolves work on offensive flaws to prepare for undefeated Bucks Anyone who has watched the Timberwolves over the last week can see there is too much standing around, dribbling and isolation offense — and not enough ball movement.

Wolves starters have big lesson they should learn from reserves As coach Chris Finch tries to integrate Rudy Gobert into the squad, Minnesota Timberwolves bench players are giving the starters a lesson that needs to be learned.

Wolves reserves rally, but Suns pull away from starters to win Asked after the game what improvements he had seen from the Timberwolves starters, coach Chris Finch offered a sobering analysis — and he's facing a dilemma is solving the team's current troubles.

Timberwolves' Edwards staying grounded so far this season Anthony Edwards has not dunked this season, something he attributes to not having his normal spring in his legs.

Out of a 'dark hallway,' Nowell is seizing opportunity with Wolves Fourth-year guard Jaylen Nowell has expanded his role as the primary scorer off the bench this season.

Gameday preview: Wolves to again face surprising Spurs Sunday night's game is the third time in less than a week the two teams will meet up.

Towns explains willingness to switch positions: 'I just want to win' Coach Chris Finch praised Karl-Anthony Towns for his "open mind-set" in reacting to the arrival of center Rudy Gobert.

A Rudy awakening: Gobert's 20-20 output helps Wolves send Lakers to 0-5 The Wolves lacked the pacing they like on the offensive end most of the night but got key contributions from their best players in the second half of a 111-102 victory.

Wolves-Lakers game recap Rudy Gobert had his way inside without Anthony Davis to contend with.

Wolves-L.A. Lakers game preview: LeBron listed as probable The every-other-day pace of the week leads to a game against sore but probable LeBron James at Target Center.

What McDaniels' production says about the Timberwolves offense Jaden McDaniels relies on ball movement and spacing to score his points. When he's scoring, it indicates team-wide success.

After star is traded, younger Jones gets expanded role with Spurs Former Apple Valley star Tre Jones has gone from being known as Tyus' younger brother to a starting role in San Antonio after a big trade during the off-season.

Sizzling Wolves beat Spurs without needing a single offensive rebound The Wolves hit almost two of every three shots, with Anthony Edwards getting 34 points and Jaylen Nowell adding 23 to spark an outcome much different from Monday's sloppy loss to the same team.

Wednesday's Timberwolves-Spurs game recap A look back at Wednesday night's game at Target Center.

Wolves big, new lineup can't keep up when opponents pick up the pace The Wolves are among the worst transition defensive teams in the NBA through their first four games — and that stat doesn't account the easy shots other teams are getting in transition.

Timberwolves rally late in lackluster loss to Spurs Their effort playing on the tail end of a back-to-back set of games wasn't there, and they trailed by 32 after the third quarter.

Timberwolves-San Antonio game recap The Spurs' Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 14 rebounds as one of six Spurs in double figures. The big man also added four assists.

Reid staying upbeat, ready despite inconsistent minutes with Wolves Fourth-year center Naz Reid finds himself searching for playing time while backing up two All-Pros.

Wolves bench unit — plus Edwards — uses blazing run to top Thunder With Oklahoma City making a push in the second half, Chris Finch used a lineup featuring Anthony Edwards and four members of the bench to spark a 24-10 run.

Edwards looking for a rhythm in new-look Timberwolves lineup The third-year guard is learning to play alongside Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns — and he said for now he is more comfortable playing in smaller lineups.

Wolves prepare to face Spurs three times in next four games After a one-game road trip, the Wolves return to face the Spurs for the first of three meetings in the span of a week.

Defensive habits need to change for Timberwolves The team has much different defensive metrics whether Rudy Gobert is on the floor or not.

Gameday preview: Wolves head to Oklahoma City to take on Thunder again After opening the season at Target Center, the teams will clash in Oklahoma in the second meeting in three games for the Wolves.

Weird or fun? Gobert says it'll be both vs. Utah in Wolves' second game The Jazz have several former Wolves players on their roster involved in the Rudy Gobert trade, notably Jarred Vanderbilt, a strong rebounder.

Wolves-Jazz Gameday: Walker Kessler had impressive debut for Utah The Jazz knocked off the Nuggets in their season opener, at home, and will have a familiar look on Friday night at Target Center.

Gobert lights up Thunder, rescues Timberwolves in opening night win Rudy Gobert scored 23 points and had 16 rebounds as the Wolves need to rally after losing a double-digit lead on a night when Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards were ice cold from the field.

Wednesday's Wolves-Oklahoma City game recap A look back at Wednesday night's season opener at Target Center.

New Jersey kids Anderson, Towns finally teammates with Wolves Kyle Anderson and Karl-Anthony Towns knew each other growing up, and now their careers have come together in Minnesota.

'Wild turn of events' puts Gobert, Towns in NBA spotlight The Timberwolves' blockbuster — and risky — deal with Utah landed them a unique player who must work together with another unique player.

Russell seeking redemption after benching ended last season In the final minutes of the game in which the Timberwolves were eliminated from the playoffs, D'Angelo Russell was pulled from the game by coach Chris Finch.

Warriors, Bucks top NBA power rankings as season gets underway The past two NBA champions are built to clash in the Finals if all the pieces fall together correctly.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Edwards enters pivotal third season in NBA There's more in store for budding star Anthony Edwards, who added bulk to his frame in the offseason to help him attack the basket more for the MN Timberwolves.

Timberwolves roster appears set after cuts and signings Emmanuel Mudiay, who was once on the NBA all-rookie team, was signed, waived and appears headed for Iowa.

Work in progress: Towns, Gobert team up for first time in loss to Nets Anthony Edwards spoke for a lot of fans — and a lot of his teammates — when it came to seeing Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns play together for the first time.

Together at last: Towns, Gobert set to share floor for first time tonight The Timberwolves play the Nets tonight in their final preseason game, but it will be the first time outside of practices for the new duo of big men.

Wolves' Towns, Gobert likely to play together Friday in preseason finale The two centers have yet to be on the floor together this preseason because of rest for Rudy Gobert and illness for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Behind two All-Star centers, Reid expands his game for the Wolves The fourth-year center will likely play more power forward after the addition of Rudy Gobert this offseason.

After an uncertain offseason, Paschall happy to be with Timberwolves Fourth-year forward Eric Paschall said he thought about giving up basketball before the Wolves called this summer.

Three observations from Thursday's Wolves preseason victory: Gobert makes his debut New acquisition Rudy Gobert took the floor for the first time Thursday night in a win over the Lakers, and made an immediate impact.

Edwards, McDaniels, Nowell highlight Wolves preseason opener Three observations from Tuesday's first game in Miami included Anthony Edwards being the best player on the floor.

Unconcerned with his stats, Rivers just wants to win with Timberwolves Veteran guard Austin Rivers will bring defensive depth at the guard position for the Wolves off the bench.

Towns joins Wolves after hospital stay, says he's on track for opener Karl-Anthony Towns didn't want to go into detail about the illness that has kept him off the floor and away from Mayo Clinic Square, but he said there were concerning moments.

Wolves' Nowell set for expanded role: 'The best version of myself' Fourth-year guard Jaylen Nowell has shown the ability to create his own scoring and likely fill the minutes vacated by Malik Beasley's departure.

Timberwolves plan for different styles with different rotations Rudy Gobert is likely to play more with D'Angelo Russell, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards could be a duo.

Enthusiastic Gobert feels 'great' energy after first Wolves practice D'Angelo Russell could make for a potent pick-and-roll partner, and new center Rudy Gobert said he and Karl-Anthony Towns can bring the best out of each other.

Edwards apologizes for video, pledges to repair damage he caused Asked if he recognized how hurtful his words were to the LGBTQ community, Wolves star Anthony Edwards said: "Yeah for sure. Like I said, I'm sorry for what I said and my actions. I'm looking to be better."

Four big questions heading into Timberwolves training camp The Wolves take their new look to the floor this week in preparation for a highly anticipated season.

Edwards' words 'demoralizing' to LGBTQ Timberwolves fans Over two dozen LGBTQ fans of the Wolves who spoke with the Star Tribune since Anthony Edwards' homophobic video emerged said they are disappointed, dismayed and hurt by what he said.

Timberwolves guard Edwards fined $40,000 by NBA Anthony Edwards' fine was levied by the league for "using offensive and derogatory language on social media."

Reeve on Edwards' homophobic video: 'That was pretty hurtful' The Lynx and Team USA coach's reaction to the Wolves stars' posting was "it's irresponsible and it puts people in danger."

NBA looking into disciplining Edwards; Wolves disappointed in star The league has traditionally fined players for making remarks similar to Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards in his now-deleted Instagram video.