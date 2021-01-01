StarTribune
Chris Hine

Chris Hine

Reporter | Timberwolves
Phone: 612-673-4023

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Star Tribune.


Chris Hine was the Star Tribune's sports analytics reporter before taking over the Wolves beat, He previously spent eight years covering college sports and the Chicago Blackhawks for the Chicago Tribune. He is an amateur piano player and songwriter in his spare time and has an unhealthy obsession with the music of Carole King. He is a 2009 graduate of the University of Notre Dame.
Recent content from Chris Hine
Timberwolves guard-forward A.J. Lawson, left, re-signed with the team on a two-way contract Monday night.

Timberwolves re-sign Lawson to two-way deal

The Wolves are bringing back A.J. Lawson after waiving him just before the season began.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 14, 2022 — 8:46pm
Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) battled for rebound earlier this season. The Wolves rank 27th in d

Wolves still looking for answers on defensive rebounding

Newcomer Rudy Gobert has done his part, but giving up second-chance scoring remains a significant team weakness.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 13, 2022 — 1:20am
Cleveland’s Kevin Love, right, shooting against the Wolves’ Jarred Vanderbilt last season, is averaging 12 points per game off the bench this seas

Timberwolves gameday: Looking for first win against an Eastern Conference team

Cleveland added All-Sar Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, and he's fourth in the league in scoring.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 12, 2022 — 5:25pm
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant shoots against Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels during the second half Friday night.

Timberwolves woes continue in 114-103 loss at Memphis

Despite one of the best games of the season from Anthony Edwards (28 points), the Wolves couldn't keep Memphis off the glass. The Grizzlies had 32 second-chance points, 22 of those coming in the first half.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 12, 2022 — 12:50am
Friday's Wolves-Grizzlies game recap

A quick look back at Friday night's game in Memphis.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 11, 2022 — 11:34pm
Luka Garza was called up to replace the injured Naz Reid on the roster.

Wolves notes: Finch not ready to alter the starting lineup

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch wants his starting five to play through their early struggles.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 11, 2022 — 7:37pm
D’Angelo Russell of the Wolves fell into the crowd during Wednesday night’s loss to the Suns at Target Center. The Wolves play at Memphis on Frida

Turnovers plague Wolves as they prepare to meet last year's playoff foe

Memphis ousted the Wolves in six games in the opening round of last season's NBA playoffs.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 10, 2022 — 9:26pm
Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was closely defended by the Suns’ Torrey Craig in the first quarter at Target Center on Wednesday night.

Playing one-man short among lowlights in sloppy Timberwolves loss

On one second-quarter possession, the foundering Wolves played 4-on-5 — because D'Angelo Russell didn't realize he should be in the game.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 10, 2022 — 6:35am
Wednesday's Timberwolves-Suns game recap

A quick look back at Wednesday night's game at Target Center.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 9, 2022 — 10:13pm
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert blocked a shot by Suns guard Devin Booker when they played on Nov. 1. The teams met again Wednesday night.

Timberwolves try to smooth out offense as they search for Gobert

The center said his teammates need to get him the ball for shots if the Timberwolves are going to be a great offensive team.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 9, 2022 — 8:31pm
The Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert jumps for a shot against the Los Angeles Lakers' Damian Jones in the first quarter at Target Center on Friday

Will Wolves wake up against the Suns after bad beating in last game?

Coach Chris Finch lamented the Wolves' lack of physicality after Monday's loss to the Knicks. It sounds basic, bit he said the Wolves needed to play harder on a consistent basis.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 9, 2022 — 7:00am
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was stripped of the ball by Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and forward Obi Toppin in the first quarter o

Fans leave early, Edwards calls Wolves 'soft' after lopsided loss to Knicks

Unhappy fans booed the Timberwolves and many left Target Center early as the Knicks led by as many as 23 points on another night when coach Chris Finch's team underperformed.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 8, 2022 — 6:28am
Timberwolves-New York game recap

The Knicks' Julius Randle was on fire from deep early, pacing the Knicks with 31 points.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 8, 2022 — 12:10am
Guard D’Angelo Russell said of the Wolves’ play: “Everybody’s in positions that they’ve never been before.”

'Too much thinking' makes Timberwolves defense a little clunky

Early season adjustments with new center Rudy Gobert had players in different positions.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 7, 2022 — 8:24pm
Jalen Brunson has been an impact free agent with the Knicks.

Knicks-Timberwolves preview: Thibodeau's team comes to town

The Wolves will be without Rudy Gobert again when they play host to the Knicks on a night where every NBA team is playing.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 6, 2022 — 7:23pm
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to contract the coronavirus in 2020, while he was with the Jazz. Gobert entered the NBA’s C

Gobert placed in health and safety protocols

The Wolves center, who said he felt ill before Friday's game, now must follow an intricate series of testing rules.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 5, 2022 — 11:50pm
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns hits a 3-pointer under pressure by Rockets forward Usman Garuba during the second quarter

Wolves find their shooting touch in 129-117 victory over Houston

Without Rudy Gobert and playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Wolves had one of their smoothest nights on offense in shooting 61%.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 5, 2022 — 11:48pm
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns scrambled to the court for a loose ball against the Rockets.

Timberwolves recap: Karl-Anthony Towns stars with Rudy Gobert out of lineup

Towns had 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists against the Rockets.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 5, 2022 — 10:03pm
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo works toward the basket against Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert

Milwaukee stays undefeated with 115-102 victory over Timberwolves

Giannis Antetokounmp finished with a triple double as the Bucks moved to 8-0 while the Wolves struggled to find good shots and trailed by as many as 22 points.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 5, 2022 — 1:14am
Coach Chris Finch said of Taurean Prince: “He’s really good in the film room, picking up little things, helping guys.”

Prince not afraid to speak his mind to Wolves teammates

Fellow Timberwolves players respect what Taurean Prince has to say, on the court and behind the scenes.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 5, 2022 — 12:10am
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Timberwolves-Bucks game recap

Antetokounmpo posts first triple-double of the season.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 5, 2022 — 12:04am
Kevin Porter Jr. leads the Rockets in scoring at 20.4 points per game.

Game preview: Timberwolves vs. Houston

It's the second game of a back-to-back for the Wolves.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 4, 2022 — 7:04pm
Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves lost in Phoenix on Tuesday night, leveling their record at 4-4.

Wolves work on offensive flaws to prepare for undefeated Bucks

Anyone who has watched the Timberwolves over the last week can see there is too much standing around, dribbling and isolation offense — and not enough ball movement.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 4, 2022 — 6:33am
Bench players, such as (from left) Kyle Anderson, Nathan Knight, Naz Reid, and Jordan McLaughlin have proved more effective at times for the Timberwol

Wolves starters have big lesson they should learn from reserves

As coach Chris Finch tries to integrate Rudy Gobert into the squad, Minnesota Timberwolves bench players are giving the starters a lesson that needs to be learned.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 3, 2022 — 6:39am
Suns guard Chris Paul slipped a pass between Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels and guard D’Angelo Russell during the second half Tuesday. Paul had 15 p

Wolves reserves rally, but Suns pull away from starters to win

Asked after the game what improvements he had seen from the Timberwolves starters, coach Chris Finch offered a sobering analysis — and he's facing a dilemma is solving the team's current troubles.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 2, 2022 — 7:02am
Anthony Edwards drove against San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson during the first half of their game Sunday night.

Timberwolves' Edwards staying grounded so far this season

Anthony Edwards has not dunked this season, something he attributes to not having his normal spring in his legs.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated November 1, 2022 — 8:30pm
Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is averaging a career high 14.5 points off the bench this season.

Out of a 'dark hallway,' Nowell is seizing opportunity with Wolves

Fourth-year guard Jaylen Nowell has expanded his role as the primary scorer off the bench this season.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 29, 2022 — 6:31pm
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) battled for a rebound during the first half last week in Minneapol

Gameday preview: Wolves to again face surprising Spurs

Sunday night's game is the third time in less than a week the two teams will meet up.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 29, 2022 — 6:24pm
Rudy Gobert (27) and Karl-Anthony Towns started talking about how to help each other before the season, and that has continued.

Towns explains willingness to switch positions: 'I just want to win'

Coach Chris Finch praised Karl-Anthony Towns for his "open mind-set" in reacting to the arrival of center Rudy Gobert.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 29, 2022 — 12:16am
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert jumps for a shot against Lakers center Damian Jones in the first quarter Friday night at Target Center.

A Rudy awakening: Gobert's 20-20 output helps Wolves send Lakers to 0-5

The Wolves lacked the pacing they like on the offensive end most of the night but got key contributions from their best players in the second half of a 111-102 victory.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 28, 2022 — 11:43pm
Wolves-Lakers game recap

Rudy Gobert had his way inside without Anthony Davis to contend with.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 28, 2022 — 10:24pm
LeBron James is listed as probable to play Friday against the Timberwolves. He has a sore left foot.

Wolves-L.A. Lakers game preview: LeBron listed as probable

The every-other-day pace of the week leads to a game against sore but probable LeBron James at Target Center.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 27, 2022 — 8:55pm
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) goes up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs,

What McDaniels' production says about the Timberwolves offense

Jaden McDaniels relies on ball movement and spacing to score his points. When he's scoring, it indicates team-wide success.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 27, 2022 — 6:22pm
Guard Tre Jones is averaging 14.3 points and 4.5 assists as a starter this season for San Antonio.

After star is traded, younger Jones gets expanded role with Spurs

Former Apple Valley star Tre Jones has gone from being known as Tyus' younger brother to a starting role in San Antonio after a big trade during the off-season.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 27, 2022 — 7:15am
Wolves guard Anthony Edwards drove for a second-half shot against the Spurs on Wednesday. Edwards was rarely stopped, finishing with 34 points and nin

Sizzling Wolves beat Spurs without needing a single offensive rebound

The Wolves hit almost two of every three shots, with Anthony Edwards getting 34 points and Jaylen Nowell adding 23 to spark an outcome much different from Monday's sloppy loss to the same team.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 27, 2022 — 6:23am
Timberwolves players huddled up before the start Wednesday’s game at Target Center. The Wolves won 134-122 over the Spurs.

Wednesday's Timberwolves-Spurs game recap

A look back at Wednesday night's game at Target Center.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 26, 2022 — 9:28pm
Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell (0) took the ball and center Rudy Gobert took the rim when they had the defensive assignment against San Antonio

Wolves big, new lineup can't keep up when opponents pick up the pace

The Wolves are among the worst transition defensive teams in the NBA through their first four games — and that stat doesn't account the easy shots other teams are getting in transition.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 26, 2022 — 7:04am
Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points, but he and his teammates struggled mightily in a 115-106 loss to the Spurs at Target Center on Mond

Timberwolves rally late in lackluster loss to Spurs

Their effort playing on the tail end of a back-to-back set of games wasn't there, and they trailed by 32 after the third quarter.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 24, 2022 — 11:24pm
Timberwolves-San Antonio game recap

The Spurs' Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 14 rebounds as one of six Spurs in double figures. The big man also added four assists.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 24, 2022 — 10:07pm
Naz Reid is in his fourth year with the Timberwolves and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Reid staying upbeat, ready despite inconsistent minutes with Wolves

Fourth-year center Naz Reid finds himself searching for playing time while backing up two All-Pros.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 24, 2022 — 9:07pm
Wolves guard Jordan McLaughlin, center, tried to push past Thunder forwards Aaron Wiggins, left, and Jaylin Williams in the first half.

Wolves-Oklahoma City game recap

A quick look at Sunday night's game.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 24, 2022 — 12:15am
Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) tried to keep the ball away from the Wolves’ Anthony Edwards (1) and Jaden McDaniels in the second half Sunday.

Wolves bench unit — plus Edwards — uses blazing run to top Thunder

With Oklahoma City making a push in the second half, Chris Finch used a lineup featuring Anthony Edwards and four members of the bench to spark a 24-10 run.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 23, 2022 — 9:29pm
Wolves guard Anthony Edwards tried to push past Thunder forward Luguentz Dort in the first half Sunday night.

Edwards looking for a rhythm in new-look Timberwolves lineup

The third-year guard is learning to play alongside Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns — and he said for now he is more comfortable playing in smaller lineups.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 23, 2022 — 6:08pm
Apple Valley’s Tre Jones has made a big step forward in his third season with the Spurs.

Wolves prepare to face Spurs three times in next four games

After a one-game road trip, the Wolves return to face the Spurs for the first of three meetings in the span of a week.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 23, 2022 — 6:04pm
Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was defended by Wolves guard Anthony Edwards during the first half Friday night at Target Center.

Defensive habits need to change for Timberwolves

The team has much different defensive metrics whether Rudy Gobert is on the floor or not.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 22, 2022 — 6:34pm
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tried to work around Wolves forward Kyle Anderson on Wednesday; Anderson will miss the rematch Sunday because of

Gameday preview: Wolves head to Oklahoma City to take on Thunder again

After opening the season at Target Center, the teams will clash in Oklahoma in the second meeting in three games for the Wolves.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 22, 2022 — 6:31pm
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert reached for a rebound against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. He had 16 rebounds but the smaller Thunder outre

Weird or fun? Gobert says it'll be both vs. Utah in Wolves' second game

The Jazz have several former Wolves players on their roster involved in the Rudy Gobert trade, notably Jarred Vanderbilt, a strong rebounder.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 20, 2022 — 5:48pm
Walker Kessler was the 22nd overall pick by the Wolves in the NBA draft, but was traded to Utah in the Rudy Gobert deal.

Wolves-Jazz Gameday: Walker Kessler had impressive debut for Utah

The Jazz knocked off the Nuggets in their season opener, at home, and will have a familiar look on Friday night at Target Center.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 20, 2022 — 5:44pm
Rudy Gobert (27) of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after making a shot at the end of the third quarter Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Target Cente

Gobert lights up Thunder, rescues Timberwolves in opening night win

Rudy Gobert scored 23 points and had 16 rebounds as the Wolves need to rally after losing a double-digit lead on a night when Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards were ice cold from the field.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 20, 2022 — 8:13am
Wolves players on the bench react after a dunk by Jaden McDaniels in the first quarter Wednesday during the season opener at Target Center

Wednesday's Wolves-Oklahoma City game recap

A look back at Wednesday night's season opener at Target Center.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 19, 2022 — 9:50pm
Kyle Anderson signed a two-year contract with the Timberwolves after playing in Memphis last season.

New Jersey kids Anderson, Towns finally teammates with Wolves

Kyle Anderson and Karl-Anthony Towns knew each other growing up, and now their careers have come together in Minnesota.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 19, 2022 — 8:27pm
'Wild turn of events' puts Gobert, Towns in NBA spotlight

The Timberwolves' blockbuster — and risky — deal with Utah landed them a unique player who must work together with another unique player.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 19, 2022 — 7:02am
Wolves point guard D’Angelo Russell wants to make amends after being benched in the final minutes of Game 6 of a playoff series against the Grizzlie

Russell seeking redemption after benching ended last season

In the final minutes of the game in which the Timberwolves were eliminated from the playoffs, D'Angelo Russell was pulled from the game by coach Chris Finch.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 18, 2022 — 6:46am
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, greeted Warriors guard Klay Thompson after the teams met in San Francisco in March.

Warriors, Bucks top NBA power rankings as season gets underway

The past two NBA champions are built to clash in the Finals if all the pieces fall together correctly.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 16, 2022 — 7:44pm
Anthony Edwards, at age 20, averaged 21.3 points in 72 games for the Timberwolves last season.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Edwards enters pivotal third season in NBA

There's more in store for budding star Anthony Edwards, who added bulk to his frame in the offseason to help him attack the basket more for the MN Timberwolves.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 15, 2022 — 8:41pm
Playing for the Trail Blazers’ summer league team, Emmanuel Mudiay went against the Clippers’ Daniel Oturu in August 2021 in Las Vegas.

Timberwolves roster appears set after cuts and signings

Emmanuel Mudiay, who was once on the NBA all-rookie team, was signed, waived and appears headed for Iowa.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 15, 2022 — 4:02pm
Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns handled the ball against Nets guard Ben Simmons during the first half Friday night. Simmons fouled out in 12 minutes

Work in progress: Towns, Gobert team up for first time in loss to Nets

Anthony Edwards spoke for a lot of fans — and a lot of his teammates — when it came to seeing Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns play together for the first time.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 14, 2022 — 9:30pm
Timberwolves centers Karl-Anthony Towns, right, and Rudy Gobert, who have played against each other a lot in the past, will likely play together for t

Together at last: Towns, Gobert set to share floor for first time tonight

The Timberwolves play the Nets tonight in their final preseason game, but it will be the first time outside of practices for the new duo of big men.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 14, 2022 — 6:40am
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, and Rudy Gobert won’t play together in Wednesday’s game, but are likely to both play Friday.

Wolves' Towns, Gobert likely to play together Friday in preseason finale

The two centers have yet to be on the floor together this preseason because of rest for Rudy Gobert and illness for Karl-Anthony Towns.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 11, 2022 — 7:14pm
Wolves center Naz Reid drove on the Clippers’ Robert Covington in Sunday’s game in Los Angeles. Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds, playing more p

Behind two All-Star centers, Reid expands his game for the Wolves

The fourth-year center will likely play more power forward after the addition of Rudy Gobert this offseason.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 10, 2022 — 7:45pm
Wolves forward Eric Paschall has prior experience playing with Rudy Gobert in Utah.

After an uncertain offseason, Paschall happy to be with Timberwolves

Fourth-year forward Eric Paschall said he thought about giving up basketball before the Wolves called this summer.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 8, 2022 — 6:16pm
After sitting out the first preseason game, Rudy Gobert’s efficient rebounding in his Timberwolves debut bodes well for the team this season.

Three observations from Thursday's Wolves preseason victory: Gobert makes his debut

New acquisition Rudy Gobert took the floor for the first time Thursday night in a win over the Lakers, and made an immediate impact.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 7, 2022 — 6:03pm
Wolves coach Chris Finch talked to Jaylen Nowell before Tuesday’s game in Miami. Nowell played well, scoring 14 points.

Edwards, McDaniels, Nowell highlight Wolves preseason opener

Three observations from Tuesday's first game in Miami included Anthony Edwards being the best player on the floor.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 5, 2022 — 7:18pm
Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers took part in a drill during the team’s open practice in front of fans Saturday.

Unconcerned with his stats, Rivers just wants to win with Timberwolves

Veteran guard Austin Rivers will bring defensive depth at the guard position for the Wolves off the bench.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 4, 2022 — 9:40pm
Karl-Anthony Towns watched from the seats on Saturday during his team’s open practice. He’s now participating in workouts on a limited basis.

Towns joins Wolves after hospital stay, says he's on track for opener

Karl-Anthony Towns didn't want to go into detail about the illness that has kept him off the floor and away from Mayo Clinic Square, but he said there were concerning moments.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 4, 2022 — 6:13am
Guard Jaylen Nowell is set for more minutes off the bench this season. The fourth-year player averaged 8.5 points last season.

Wolves' Nowell set for expanded role: 'The best version of myself'

Fourth-year guard Jaylen Nowell has shown the ability to create his own scoring and likely fill the minutes vacated by Malik Beasley's departure.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated October 1, 2022 — 5:31pm
Rudy Gobert spoke to reporters on Tuesday at Timberwolves training camp.

Timberwolves plan for different styles with different rotations

Rudy Gobert is likely to play more with D'Angelo Russell, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards could be a duo.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated September 29, 2022 — 10:44pm
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert takes part in drills during the NBA basketball team's training camp, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Minneapolis

Enthusiastic Gobert feels 'great' energy after first Wolves practice

D'Angelo Russell could make for a potent pick-and-roll partner, and new center Rudy Gobert said he and Karl-Anthony Towns can bring the best out of each other.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated September 28, 2022 — 6:28am
Anthony Edwards during the Timberwolves media day on Monday at Target Center.

Edwards apologizes for video, pledges to repair damage he caused

Asked if he recognized how hurtful his words were to the LGBTQ community, Wolves star Anthony Edwards said: "Yeah for sure. Like I said, I'm sorry for what I said and my actions. I'm looking to be better."
Article by Chris Hine
Updated September 27, 2022 — 6:13am
Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Rudy Gobert (27) will be teaming up in the same frontcourt this season.

Four big questions heading into Timberwolves training camp

The Wolves take their new look to the floor this week in preparation for a highly anticipated season.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated September 25, 2022 — 8:08pm
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrated with fans after a three-pointer during a February game at Target Center.

Edwards' words 'demoralizing' to LGBTQ Timberwolves fans

Over two dozen LGBTQ fans of the Wolves who spoke with the Star Tribune since Anthony Edwards' homophobic video emerged said they are disappointed, dismayed and hurt by what he said.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated September 21, 2022 — 6:29am
Wolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 for what the NBA called “using offensive and derogatory language on social media” on Tuesday.

Timberwolves guard Edwards fined $40,000 by NBA

Anthony Edwards' fine was levied by the league for "using offensive and derogatory language on social media."
Article by Chris Hine
Updated September 20, 2022 — 1:37pm
Anthony Edwards’ homophobic remarks cut deep for Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

Reeve on Edwards' homophobic video: 'That was pretty hurtful'

The Lynx and Team USA coach's reaction to the Wolves stars' posting was "it's irresponsible and it puts people in danger."
Article by Chris Hine
Updated September 16, 2022 — 4:32pm
The NBA is reviewing homophobic remarks made by Wolves guard Anthony Edwards, for which he later apologized, to see if disciplinary action should be t

NBA looking into disciplining Edwards; Wolves disappointed in star

The league has traditionally fined players for making remarks similar to Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards in his now-deleted Instagram video.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated September 13, 2022 — 6:40am
Anthony Edwards

Edwards sorry for homophobic remarks, says he was 'raised better'

In a now-deleted video, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards made derogatory statements toward the LGBTQ+ community. Edwards could be subject to league discipline in the form of a fine or suspension.
Article by Chris Hine
Updated September 11, 2022 — 5:25pm
