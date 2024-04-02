vs. Houston Rockets, 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: The Timberwolves clinched their third consecutive playoff berth when New Orleans lost to visiting Phoenix 124-111 on Monday night. The three straight playoff appearances are the longest streak in franchise history since the team made eight playoff trips in a row from 1997-2004. They will try to bounce back against a red-hot Rockets team fighting for its playoff life. Houston entered Monday two games back of Golden State for the final play-in spot and has won 11 of its last 12 games.

Watch him: Things have started to click in a major way for Jalen Green in his third year. In this 12-game stretch, the former No. 2 overall pick has averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 43% from three-point range on 9.5 attempts per game.

Injuries: The Wolves have no regular contributors on their injury report aside from Karl-Anthony Towns (knee surgery). For the Rockets, Alperen Sengun (ankle), Steven Adams (knee) and Tari Eason (tibia) are also out.

Forecast: After Sunday's game, Edwards was saying his legs are tired and that could be a reason his shooting numbers have fallen off of late. The Wolves and Edwards will have to summon the energy and motivation to beat a desperate Rockets team with everything to play for right now — or else the Wolves might find themselves slipping in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

