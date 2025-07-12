Woman admits she was driving, not her twin, when she hit Amish buggy and killed two kids

A 37-year-old woman has admitted that she was driving — and not her twin sister — when she drove her SUV into an an Amish buggy in southeastern Minnesota and killed two of the four children aboard in 2023.
Samantha Jo Petersen, of Wabasha, Minn., agreed Friday in Fillmore County District Court to plead guilty to one count each of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2023, along southbound County Road 1.
The defense said in the plea agreement that it intends to argue for Petersen to serve one year in jail and then 5⅔ years on probation.
Prosecutors said in the plea filing that they will ask for a four-year prison term, with roughly two-thirds of the time spent in prison and the balance on supervised release.
Sentencing has yet to be scheduled.
The conspiring twin, Sarah Beth Petersen of Kellogg, Minn., pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular operation and received four years of supervised probation during sentencing in late March. She also was given a 90-day term, with 60 of those served in jail and the balance on supervised release.
The collision southeast of Stewartville killed Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11. Siblings Allan Miller, age 9 at the time, and Rose Miller, who was 13 then, survived their injuries. The four children were riding to school, with Rose holding the reins, a family friend said.
According to the charges against both twins and related court documents: