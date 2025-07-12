Greater Minnesota

Woman admits she was driving, not her twin, when she hit Amish buggy and killed two kids

The Wabasha 37-year-old pleaded guilty Friday to charges in the 2023 crash.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 12, 2025 at 12:02AM
A crash last fall in Fillmore County along Minnesota’s southern border claimed the lives of two young members of the Miller family: Irma, right, and Wilma, second from right. The sisters were in a buggy on their way to school when an SUV hit them from behind. In the buggy and injured were brother Allan, second from left, and sister Rose (not pictured). (Provided with permission )

A 37-year-old woman has admitted that she was driving — and not her twin sister — when she drove her SUV into an an Amish buggy in southeastern Minnesota and killed two of the four children aboard in 2023.

Samantha Jo Petersen, of Wabasha, Minn., agreed Friday in Fillmore County District Court to plead guilty to one count each of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2023, along southbound County Road 1.

The defense said in the plea agreement that it intends to argue for Petersen to serve one year in jail and then 5⅔ years on probation.

Prosecutors said in the plea filing that they will ask for a four-year prison term, with roughly two-thirds of the time spent in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

The conspiring twin, Sarah Beth Petersen of Kellogg, Minn., pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular operation and received four years of supervised probation during sentencing in late March. She also was given a 90-day term, with 60 of those served in jail and the balance on supervised release.

The collision southeast of Stewartville killed Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11. Siblings Allan Miller, age 9 at the time, and Rose Miller, who was 13 then, survived their injuries. The four children were riding to school, with Rose holding the reins, a family friend said.

According to the charges against both twins and related court documents:

The twins were at the scene when a deputy arrived. Sarah Petersen lied and told him she was driving the silver SUV involved in the crash, which is registered to her twin.

Parked close by was a black 2002 Toyota 4Runner, also registered to Samantha Petersen. While Sarah Petersen was left alone in a squad car, Samantha Petersen walked over and the two spoke.

A deputy’s pocket recorder captured Sarah Petersen saying, “I think one of the guys is onto me, but I don’t really care ... There’s no way they would ever know the difference between the two of us, so they can’t tell,” according to the charges.

Still at the scene, Sarah Petersen insisted to a deputy that she was the driver who hit the buggy.

Samantha Petersen left work at a Hy-Vee in Rochester shortly before 8 a.m. on the day of the crash in the silver SUV. Internet mapping measures the southbound route to the crash scene as roughly a 24-minute drive. The crash occurred at 8:25 a.m.

Hy-Vee staff told law enforcement that Samantha Petersen admitted on a work messaging platform that she had used methamphetamine and was high at the time of the collision. “The messages also indicate that [Samantha Petersen] was the driver,” a court filing disclosed.

A State Patrol investigation found that the silver SUV was traveling between 61 and 71 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone at the time of impact.

Samantha Petersen’s criminal history in the state also includes two convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and one for giving false information to police.

A test of Samantha Petersen’s blood by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, according to the charges.

Sarah Petersen has no previous serious crimes on her record in Minnesota.

