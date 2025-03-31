No prison for MN woman who cooked up twin-swapping scheme tied to deadly Amish buggy crash

A 37-year-old woman was sentenced to three months in jail Monday for her role in an identity-swapping scheme with her twin sister to deceive law enforcement about who was actually driving an SUV that hit an Amish buggy in southeastern Minnesota, killing two of the four children aboard.
Along with the jail time, Sarah Beth Petersen, of Kellogg, Minn., was put on supervised probation for four years. She pleaded guilty in Fillmore County District Court to two counts of criminal vehicular operation stemming from the crash shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sept. 25, 2023, along southbound County Road 1.
The collision southeast of Stewartville killed Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11. Surviving their injuries were siblings Allan Miller, age 9 at the time, and Rose Miller, who was 13 then. The four children were riding to school, with Rose holding the reins, a family friend said.
The other twin, Samantha Jo Petersen, of Wabasha, Minn., who was driving that day, remains charged with criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation, driving under the influence of an illicit drug and other lesser counts. She is due in court on June 10 for a pretrial conference. Her trial is scheduled for July 14.
For Sarah Peterson, state guidelines called for a sentence of 19½ months, with two-thirds of that time in prison. However, the defense and the prosecution agreed to a downward departure and a maximum six-month jail sentence.
While the prosecution argued for the agreed-upon maximum, Judge Jeremy Clinefelter gave Sarah Petersen a 90-day term, with 60 of those served in jail and the balance on supervised release. She’s also eligible for work release.
Defense attorney Daniel McIntosh said his client read a statement in court during sentencing that expressed her “apologies and condolences” to the Millers, who were present in the courtroom.
“She still has such a heavy heart for the Millers’ loss,” McIntosh said.