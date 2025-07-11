Sports

Millville’s Jeremy Martin says goodbye to pro motocross at the track where it all began

Jeremy Martin was born into racing at Spring Creek Motocross Park, which is owned by his parents. He’ll finish his career, after 20 wins and two championships, with Saturday’s race there.

By Shelby Swanson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 11, 2025 at 10:29PM
The high-flying days are nearing an end for motocross star Jeremy Martin. (MX Sports Pro Racing Inc./MX Sports Pro Racing Inc.)

Spring Creek National Motocross Park has, according to MX Sports President Davey Coombs, “the best soil in the country.”

“Every pro rider that’s ever been there will tell you that, if it’s not their absolute favorite track on the circuit, it’s on the podium,” Coombs said.

But for racer Jeremy Martin, it’s much more than that. It’s home.

Martin’s family owns the park in Millville, Minn. He and his siblings, Alex and Jennifer, were born and raised on the property. Their childhood home sits 100 yards from the track, Alex estimated. It’s where they rushed home from school to play in the creek and built jumps for BMX bikes. They rode the track on an almost daily basis.

That is, when it wasn’t in use by professionals.

This weekend, Spring Creek will host not just another round of the Pro Motocross Championship, but also a farewell. Jeremy Martin, a two-time 250 Class champion, will line up for the final time as a professional and serve as the race’s grand marshal — a full-circle ending for the Millville native.

The decision to retire wasn’t easy. Last year Martin, 32, endured two serious crashes within six weeks, both resulting in concussions. The second one knocked him out for about six minutes, he said.

“I’d also stacked on some other injuries, and I could feel it,” Martin said. “I wasn’t really ready to take the risk anymore. I was kind of ready to try the next chapter in life.”

After much thought, and numerous conversations with his brother dating back more than a year, Martin chose to step away. What better place than where it all began?

Jeremy Martin, 32, became a prominent motocross rider after a start on the track his family owns in Millville, Minn. (MX Sports Pro Racing Inc./MX Sports Pro Racing Inc.)

“That’s where Alex and I, and my sister Jennifer, we all learned how to ride dirt bikes,” said Martin, who has 20 Class 250 wins over eight seasons. “That was our life out there. So it’s pretty cool that I’m able to end it there as well.”

His parents, John and Greta Martin, bought Spring Creek — located about 85 miles southeast of the Twin Cities — in 1988.

The course is known for its elevation changes, punishing sand whoops and theater-like atmosphere aided by its valley. Its signature feature is the daunting 300-foot uphill climb called “Mt. Martin.”

Jeremy Martin’s earliest memories of Spring Creek are abstract, but he fondly recalls the energy of race weekends.

“People would be so excited and they would be like, ‘Hey, let’s try to do this jump’ and we would all try to tackle that challenge,” he said. “People were laughing and smiling. I think it brought a community of people together that were passionate about dirt bikes and it got me excited.”

Martin first raced Spring Creek as a pro in 2013, a moment he said gave him chills. After getting a good start and passing Wil Hahn for the lead, he remembers the crowd erupting.

“I was like, man, I don’t know how I’m gonna sustain thirty minutes plus two laps at this speed,” said Martin, who finished fourth in that race, “but I was able to.”

Spring Creek has been the stage for some special moments between Alex and Jeremy, who have combined for 10 podium finishes at their home course — including shared podiums in 2016 and 2020.

After Alex retired in 2020, he took on a lead role in organizing the event. Since then, Alex said, he’s had a lot of conversations with his younger brother about the retirement process and “what that felt like, emotionally, physically, mentally.”

“It’s a serious transition,” Alex, 35, said. “We start riding around four years of age typically in this sport ... so all of a sudden you retire, and you got to find a new craft or trade. It can be tough. For him, luckily, he has the family business to walk into.”

But before Jeremy Martin trades the helmet for the headset, he has history to chase. A podium finish this weekend would tie Steve Lamson atop the career 250 podiums list with 46.

Still, Martin acknowledged there’s a bittersweetness to it all. He said he wished he could have done more, won more — even though he’s fourth on the career list in his class. But he’s proud that, if he’s going out early, at least he’s doing it on his own terms.

“I’m definitely, probably going to be a little bit emotional out there,” he said. “I’m going to give it my all, and I’m going to really try to soak it all in and enjoy it.”

Spring Creek National

What: Spring Creek National, the seventh event of the 11-race Pro Motocross Championship

Where: Spring Creek Motocross Park, Millville, Minn. Find ticket information here.

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

TV/Streaming: Peacock. (Replayed on USA Sunday at 1 p.m.)

about the writer

about the writer

Shelby Swanson

Intern

Shelby Swanson is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Millville racer says goodbye to pro motocross at the track where it all began

card image

Jeremy Martin was born into racing in southeast Minnesota at Spring Creek Motocross Park, which is owned by his parents. He'll finish his professional career with Saturday’s race at his home track.

Aurora

Aurora host first home playoff match since 2022, with championship game in sight

card image

Twins

Six players the Twins might draft at No. 16

card image