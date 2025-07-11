Manny Collins was an ‘old soul’ who checked in on family and had hopes for the future

The mother of slain teen Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr., couldn’t pick just one favorite memory with her son Friday. There were too many to choose from, Ashley Berry said, remembering her son as an active, playful kid.
“He loved to do a lot,” she said at a news conference called by families and supporters. “He liked to skateboard. We’d go play basketball across the street from where I live. He likes the water park. He likes a lot of things. ... I brought him a [camera] for his birthday, so he loved to take pictures.”
Collins was last seen on May 8 near his father’s Columbia Heights apartment and reported missing four days later. His remains were found in an Elk River landfill more than a month later.
This week, his father, Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., 38, was charged in Anoka County District Court with second-degree murder. Preliminary autopsy results found that the teen suffered “decapitation by knife,” according to the complaint, and law enforcement found bloody items in garbage bags in a living room closet and several butcher or hunting-style knives in a bedroom closet in Collins Sr.’s apartment.
On Friday, Berry said she wants justice for her son. For her, that means more severe charges. She said she’d like her son’s killer to be charged with first-degree murder.
“I’m hoping for that,” she said. “The prosecutor said they’re going to try to push for more than what it is right now.”
Berry said earlier this week that Collins Sr. had re-entered his son’s life after a “rocky” period. At the time of his killing, the teen was spending time at his father’s home to receive help with math homework.
On Friday, Berry said her son had previously lived with his father in California without incident, and that they had a good relationship in the past.