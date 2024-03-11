LOS ANGELES - Last season, when Karl-Anthony Towns missed time due to a right calf injury, Naz Reid went from being a sometimes-part of the Timberwolves rotation, to becoming an essential part of the franchise.

When Towns went out with a torn left meniscus, Reid became a player the Wolves could turn to and who could take on some added offensive responsibilities.

The last two games, Reid has stepped up -- in a big way. He scored a career-high 34 points in Friday's loss to Cleveland and followed that up with 25 points -- 21 in the first half -- in Sunday's loss to the Lakers.

Reid tries to think of his role as one that can replicate what Towns had been doing on offense.

"I think when you apply the pressure like that, it's kind of when you start overthinking and start losing yourself in the thought process," Reid said. "For me, I just go out there and play ball. Coming from positions where I've been the bottom to the top, I'm just making things work regardless of where I'm at."

Reid became the focal point of the Lakers' defensive adjustments on Sunday. They switched Rui Hachimura onto him in place of Anthony Davis so Davis could play more of a lurking role around the basket to prevent Reid's ability to get to the rim.

By the end of the game, Reid was feeling a little tired after logging 48 minutes in a starter's role with Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson not playing.

"It's kind of tough, but that's what I signed up for, so I live for moments like that," Reid said. "It's my first time doing it, pretty sure it won't be my last. I'm willing to step up to the plate and do whatever I have to do."

Coach Chris Finch was very candid when asked about Reid's importance, especially with multiple players banged up in addition to Towns.

"We need him to play like this right now being in the position that we're in," Finch said.

Reid's recent performances have pushed him up in the betting odds for sixth man of the year behind Sacramento's Malik Monk. With Towns out until at least early April, Reid will still get plenty of opportunities to put up big numbers, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

"He's a super talented player," guard Mike Conley said. "For the time he's been in the league, I think he hasn't had the opportunity to truthfully show it in a big minutes perspective. He's getting that opportunity and he's another guy we can lean on. A fully healthy team with him coming off the bench, it's pretty scary."

Conley running "in the mud"

The Wolves could also use an extra boost from Conley with Towns out, though Conley's stat lines of late resemble a lot of what he was giving prior to Towns' injury. Conley has scored in double figures just once in the last five games. He was 3-for-6 for nine points against the Lakers.

He was a minus-10 against Cleveland and -24 against the Lakers.

"It's weird. I watch every game after the game is over with, and I'll look at it like 'I gotta do this, I gotta do that, I gotta be better,'" Conley said. "It just so happens I'm in the game at the wrong time. Sometimes I'm the reason why they came back. I gave up some defensive plays or not making shots offensively... different things I know I'm capable of doing."

Conley isn't worried. It's just a tough patch in the season players go through, he said, especially given the amount of games the Wolves have played since the All-Star break.

"I know who I am and I know what I bring every night," Conley said. "It's just that time of year when you run in the mud a little bit. Just gotta find your way out of it. I'll do that and this team will do that as well."