The Timberwolves have avoided significant injuries as they have navigated their way to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

That might be changing, as Karl-Anthony Towns has suffered a left meniscus injury, a source confirmed. How long Towns will be out and the treatment course for the injury are still to be determined, including whether or not a surgical procedure is needed or rest and rehabilitation will be an option.

The team listed Towns as out for Thursday's game in Indianapolis because of left knee soreness but has not provided any official updates on Towns. Towns missed significant time last season because of a right calf injury that sidelined him from late November until late March, and he played in just 29 regular-season games.

Towns earned his fourth All-Star appearance this season thanks in part to his offensive efficiency. He is averaging 22.1 points per game while shooting 51% from the field, 42% from three-point range and 87% from the free-throw line. His offense has helped prop up an offense that has struggled to find a consistent rhythm throughout the season and ranks 18th in efficiency.

Injuries have mounted for Towns as he has played more seasons in his career. In his first three seasons, Towns played in all 82 games, but he has missed time over the last six seasons for various injuries and illnesses, including multiple wrist injuries, the calf injury and now potentially significant time because of this current knee injury.

Towns has missed two previous games this season and in each game forward Kyle Anderson started in his place. Anderson also started last season when Towns was out. The Wolves went 26-26 in the 52 games Towns missed last season because of the calf injury.

Towns last played Monday against Portland, where he finished with 14 points in 21 minutes on the court. The Wolves begin a six-game road trip Thursday in Indiana before going to Cleveland on Friday, then Los Angeles for two games against the Lakers and Clippers and then two games in Utah.