LOS ANGELES – The Timberwolves came into Sunday's game against the Lakers down both of their starting big men in Karl-Anthony Towns, out because of knee surgery, and Rudy Gobert, who was a game-time decision, but decided to sit because of right hamstring tightness.

A team that has grown accustomed to playing big now had to play a relatively healthy Lakers team without two-thirds of its formidable frontcourt – and a team that has prided itself on defense had to win a shootout.

The Wolves had three quarters of good offense in them, but that dried up in the fourth quarter of a 120-109 loss to the Lakers.

The Wolves were ahead 92-91 at the start of the fourth quarter but opened it 0-for-9 from the field. That enabled the Lakers to go on a 16-2 run for a 13-point lead, their largest of the night to that point. The Lakers shot 53% for the night, led by a monster night from Anthony Davis, who had 27 points, 25 rebounds, seven steals, five assists and three blocks. LeBron James had 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

On top of missing Towns and Gobert, the Wolves were also down to rotation players in Kyle Anderson (right shoulder pain) and Monte Morris (left hamstring soreness), which meant coach Chris Finch leaned into his starters for heavy minutes. Naz Reid, who played 42 minutes, followed up a career high Friday with 25 points, 21 in the first half, while Anthony Edwards had 25.

Offense wasn't an issue to open the night for the Wolves as they started the game 11-for-16 with a starting unit of Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Edwards and Reid.

Reid hit a pair of threes for eight points in the first as Edwards picked up three assists and four rebounds in the first.

Coach Chris Finch first subbed in Jordan McLaughlin, who is a borderline rotation player, T.J. Warren, who is on a 10-day contract and Luka Garza (nine points), who hasn't played outside of garbage time. The Wolves finished the quarter 1-for-8 and trailed 32-28 after one.

But the Wolves were able to recapture that hot start in the second quarter, especially Reid, who finished the first half with 21 points, including five threes. The problem was the Wolves couldn't get a stop. The Lakers shot 67% in the first half, but the Wolves stayed right with them thanks to an 8-0 edge in second-chance points and 11 Lakers turnovers. The Wolves trailed 69-68 at the half.

The Lakers opened the second half on an 11-2 run and a 13-point lead before the Wolves steadied themselves behind a pair of threes from Alexander-Walker. Soon after that, Edwards got going for 10 third-quarter points and a 20-4 Wolves run that put them ahead 90-86 before they took a 92-91 lead into the fourth quarter, but that lead was short-lived.



