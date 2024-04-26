P.J. Fleck is unloading another property, but that doesn't mean the Minnesota Golden Gophers football coach is leaving us anytime soon.

Fleck and his wife, Heather, are listing their Edina house. It's the second property they've placed on the market in as many years, following the 2022 listing of their Lake Minnetonka retreat in Mound.The Edina home has served as Fleck's primary residence since he arrived in Minnesota in 2017.

"He's staying in the [metro] area. They love the Twin Cities," listing agent Heather Hansen said. "The reason they sold the lake home is they just weren't using it as much with their busy schedules, and so they decided to consolidate and build something new that would work for them. They're coming to completion on that project, which is why they're selling the current home [too]."

Loading...

The notion that Fleck is here to stay comes fresh off the heels of a March university Board of Regents meeting in which a $5.7 million retention bonus was added to his contract to stay through the 2029 season, after UCLA pursued him to become its head football coach.

The listing is set to go live Monday.

Hansen knows the Edina home well. She worked on it along with her husband and his company, Carl M. Hansen Companies builders. When the luxury spec house, designed by Rauscher and Associates, was completed in 2016, it received national accolades, including a Parade of Homes Reggie award recognizing exceptional homes.

"We took that kind of French European feel and then built a more California cool cosmopolitan space around it, so it blends a couple of different styles," Hansen said of the six-bedroom, six-bathroom house in the Parkwood Knolls neighborhood. "And at the time, we hadn't gotten into that black-and-white aesthetic here in Minnesota. So we were kind of at the beginning of that trend."

Hansen said the house also marries contemporary and Old World styles. In the kitchen, white oak flooring, high-gloss and matte lacquer finishes mix with a classic French La Cornue range.

The house, which is designed for entertaining, includes a full prep kitchen and a lower-level bar. Custom closets, millwork and oversized entryways add to the one-of-a-kind details, Hansen added.

Outside, the property has two bluestone patios, raised garden beds, a built-in grill, fireplace and custom fountain. The Flecks also made upgrades of their own, most notably adding a pool grotto.

"It's a huge rock formation with a waterfall and a waterslide," Hansen said. "It feels like resort-style living."

Heather Hansen (heather.hansen@cbrealty.com, 612-366-0051) of Coldwell Banker Realty has the $3.9 million listing that will be available for pre-approved buyer showings only.