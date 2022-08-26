For the past four years, University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck and his family have been enjoying their spare time at a lake house in Mound. Now, they've decamped on the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom retreat with more than 6,000 square feet on Lake Minnetonka.

The Flecks are building a new house to meet all their needs in one place and are consolidating, listing agent Heather Hansen said.

"They're committed to this community and to staying here," she said.

A Cape Cod-style four-story set on a third of an acre on a bluff overlooking Cooks Bay, the house was built in 2006. The house has 50 feet of lakefront. Fleck bought it in 2018 for $1.7 million, immediately launching a top-to-bottom remodel.

"Every surface was touched, giving it a fresh, bright cohesive décor," Hansen said. "It's north-south facing, so it's light-filled with a nautical theme and is beautifully accessorized. The color scheme is blues, whites and soft grays, so it's very beachy, very lake-y."

The Flecks loved their time on the water, boating and jet-skiing. The house comes with a large dock that was big enough to accommodate the toys used by all six members of the coach's family.

"It's a place that's ideal for entertaining, and it's also functional, flexible and malleable to whatever your needs are," Hansen said. "There are open spaces, fantastic living spaces to accommodate any lifestyle."

The house was mostly a home away from home for the Flecks, who also live closer in town in the south metro.

"Imagine driving 30 minutes to get your lake place instead of three or four hours commuting to a lake home Up North or to Wisconsin," Hansen said.

While the house served as a vacation place for the Flecks, it can easily be a primary home for anyone else.

"The views are spectacular," Hansen said.

Heather Hansen (heather.hansen@cbrealty.com, 612-366-0051) of Coldwell Banker Realty has the $2.5 million listing.