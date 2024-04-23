Up-to-the-second score updates and stats. Tap here.

3:30 p.m.: Three hours 'til game time; quiet before the storm

The Timberwolves and Suns have Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series tonight, with tip-off at (around) 6:30. The game is on TNT and Bally Sports North.

Speaking of BSN, I'll be on at 6:10 discussing my recent feature on Naz Reid ... so catch that if you can.

Some other pregame reading include a look at how rebounding will impact this series.

Looking forward to Game 2!

2 p.m.: Post-shootaround, Devin Booker is hot topic

After the Timberwolves won by 25 in Game 1 on Saturday, Phoenix is sure to come out with a different game plan based on how the Wolves played Saturday. The challenge for the Wolves is anticipating what those adjustments might be and seeing if they can cut off some of what Phoenix might attempt to do differently against them.

"You can try," point guard Mike Conley said at Tuesday's shootaround. "Part of our preparation is to do our best job with predicting what they might try to do. Last game, sometimes you can watch the film and pick out a couple of possessions where you see something that might've worked for them and they might try to do that more often or might try to play at this pace or that pace."

The Suns are likely to try all they can to get Devin Booker more open after Booker went 5-for-16 in Game 1. Meanwhile, Conley is looking to bounce back from a tough Game 1 for himself in which he shot just 2-for-12.

"I haven't thought about it at all," Conley said. "I play these games really game to game for me. I didn't make many, but I think next game I'll make a lot. And then the next game, it'll be Nickeil [Alexander-Walker] or Naz [Reid] or Kyle [Anderson], whoever it may be. I really don't care this time of year. It's about getting the W. Our guys are all confident. I'm confident in myself. I'll be ready to go Game 2."

The Wolves entered the game with Anderson questionable because of a hip pointer he suffered in Game 1. The Suns' Grayson Allen (ankle) is also questionable.



