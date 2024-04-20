Join us live today from Target Center for updates on Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinal series between the Timberwolves and Suns.

Lots of story lines out there after the Wolves finished the second-best regular season in their 35-year history.

Some pregame reading:

Our major advance was a feature on Naz Reid, the popular sixth man of the Wolves.

Patrick Reusse thinks Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a key factor for the Wolves ... and Jim Souhan says it's time for Karl-Anthony Towns to step up.

Jerry Z broke down the matchups position-by-position, with a prediction on the series here.

How did we get here?

On paper, the roster construction of the Suns and Timberwolves isn't similar.

The Wolves have gone big in their makeup with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert while the Suns have gone a bit smaller with the addition of Bradley Beal joining Devin Booker and Kevin Durant before the season.

But to Wolves coach Chris Finch, the addition of Beal and incorporating him into the mix for the Suns is similar to what the Wolves had to go through when Gobert joined the team — it takes time sometimes for these big acquisitions to work.

"These roles have to adjust and people gotta figure out how to play together and play off of each other and accept their role, it just takes a long, long time," Finch said after Friday's practice. "Like, Beal went from only knowing the Washington environment, Rudy went from only knowing the Utah environment, and now you're being asked to do different things."

The Wolves began playing some of their best basketball last season in the last 20 games, especially after Towns returned from a right calf injury. For the Suns, Beal played in 53 of a possible 82 games. Their winning percentage was nearly identical pre- and post- All-Star break was right around .600, but they went 6-2 in April as they made a push to secure the No. 6 seed.

That's what fans might be fearing coming into this series, that Phoenix is more than a typical No. 6 seed and is playing at a quality above where it finished, given the time it took for the team to come together.

"It just takes a long time," Finch said. "And I know nobody wants to hear that in pro sports anymore, they want everything done fast. But it just does. And we've benefited from it, and they're starting to find their groove now, too."