Rob Dillingham had 25 points and 12 assists, and the Timberwolves completed their NBA Summer League with a 115-100 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Dillingham, the No. 8 overall pick in this year's NBA draft, shot 11-for-18 from the field, including 3-for-7 from three-point range, in 32 minutes of action.

Leonard Miller added 20 points and Josh Minott had 19 for the Wolves, who shot 56.6% from the field and finished 4-1 in Las Vegas. First-round draft pick Terrence Shannon Jr. did not play after leaving the Wolves' previous game Thursday because of a left toe injury.

Sign up for our Timberwolves Update newsletter

The Wolves never trailed, jumping out to a 36-20 lead after one quarter. Orlando pulled to within a point four times in the third quarter, but the Wolves ended the quarter on a 9-3 run and held on from there.

Charlie Brown Jr. led Orlando (2-3) with 21 points. Former Wolves guard Jarrett Culver had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Magic.