vs. Denver Nuggets, Target Center, 8 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: The Wolves square off against Denver for just the second time this season. They will face Denver three more times this season, with the next two matchups coming in Denver.

Watch him: Nikola Jokic is possibly headed to his third MVP award in four seasons in averaging 25.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. He has Denver in position to battle for the top seed down the stretch.

Injuries: C Rudy Gobert has missed the past two games because of a rib injury, saying Monday, "Hopefully, it's just a matter of days." For Denver, Zeke Nnaji is questionable because of low back pain. Vlatko Cancar (knee) is out.

Forecast: The Wolves won't be able to guard Jokic the way they usually do without Karl-Anthony Towns. They prefer to play Rudy Gobert off the ball and let him roam while Towns guard Jokic one-on-one. The Wolves will likely have to rely on Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid if they want to execute that strategy, assuming Gobert plays.

