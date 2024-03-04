WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. Monday, Target Center

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: The Timberwolves will try for a season sweep against the second-worst team in the Western Conference after going 3-0 in their first three matchups. Portland had lost nine consecutive games before winning its past two, both in Memphis against the Grizzlies.

Watch him: Anfernee Simons scored 30 points in Portland's most recent win. The Wolves held Simons to 10-for-34 shooting (29%) in the teams' previous two meetings.

Injuries: All regular contributors were available for the Wolves in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. For Portland, F Jerami Grant (quad) is doubtful, G Scoot Henderson (adductor) is out, C DeAndre Ayton (hand) is questionable and G Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) is out.

Forecast: The Wolves have done a good job taking care of teams they should beat, even on the tail end of back-to-back sets. They are 6-2 in such games this season. They have defeated other struggling teams such as Brooklyn and Memphis under those circumstances during this homestand, and Monday should be no different.

. . .

