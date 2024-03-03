WOLVES PREVIEW

vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Target Center, 2:30 p.m. Sunday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Odds: Clippers by 1½

Pregame reading: The Wolves are often their own toughest opponent.

Opening bell: The Wolves have defeated the Clippers twice this season, most recently a 121-100 victory in Los Angeles on Feb. 13 in which the Wolves outscored the Clippers 40-19 in the third quarter, and square off with them twice again over the span of 10 days. The Clippers are in fourth in the Western Conference, three games behind the first-place Wolves.

Watch him: Paul George has shot just 29% from the field in two matchups against the Wolves this season. A big key to the Wolves' success this season against the Clippers has been the job Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards have done limiting George and preventing one of the Clippers' big three from getting traction.

Injuries: For the Wolves, G Anthony Edwards, who started Friday against Sacramento but left at halftime for personal reasons, is listed as questionable game because of ankle soreness; he was questionable for the same reason vs. the Kings. F Kyle Anderson (knee sprain), who missed Friday's game, is also questionable. For the Clippers, G Russell Westbrook is out because of a fractured left hand. C Ivica Zubac has been dealing with a fever but made the trip to Minnesota.

Forecast: The Clippers are down a key member of their rotation in Westbrook, whose ability to drive can help them shift a defense on an isolation-heavy team.

