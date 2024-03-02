The Timberwolves went into the locker room Friday night against the Kings trailing by one point with Anthony Edwards struggling to get going on offense.

They never got to find out if he would have caught fire in the second half like he has in recent games, because Edwards left the game at halftime for personal reasons.

The Kings didn't have their best guard, De'Aaron Fox, for the entire game because of a knee injury.

The Wolves couldn't make up for Edwards' absence in a 124-120 overtime loss to the Kings, as Sacramento took two of three from the Wolves in their season series.

In the overtime, Kings big man Domantas Sabonis fouled out with 21 points 1 minute, 2 seconds into the period. The Kings went small while the Wolves played their three big men in Naz Reid, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, as coach Chris Finch had done most of the fourth.

Malik Monk got loose for a pair of threes that gave Sacramento a 123-120 lead. But Monk missed two free throws with 52.9 seconds to play, only for the Wolves to follow that with a Towns turnover when he threw the ball over the head of Reid.

The Wolves got a stop on the next possession but Reid missed a right corner three with 10.1 seconds to play as Trey Lyles iced the game with one of two free throws.

Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 26 points to keep the Wolves in it most of the night against a hot shooting Malik Monk (39 points), who dominated the second half. Monk had 18 points in the fourth.

In a back-and-forth fourth quarter when the teams traded leads, they were tied 115-1115 after Gobert hit one of two free throws with 40.3 seconds left. On Sacramento's next possession, officials called Mike Conley for holding Sabonis on a rebound with 16.9 seconds left.

Wolves coach Chris Finch challenged the call, and the replay review upheld the call. Malik monk airballed a three with 2.9 seconds left and the Wolves had a final shot, but Karl-Anthony Towns airballed a three.

The Wolves have had a habit of starting slow in recent games, and that continued Friday, as Sacramento raced out to a 20-6 start in the first 5 minutes, 28 seconds of the game. The Wolves started the night 2-for-6 with four turnovers.

Edwards had a rough first quarter, and didn't score a field goal on six shot attempts. He exited the game after going 2-for-11 for 11 points.

The Wolves took their first lead since 2-0 when Edwards hit his first field goal, a three from the left wing, at 45-44. The Wolves benefited from Sacramento missing at the free-throw line. The Kings were 7-for-14 in the first half while the Wolves were 13-for-15. The Wolves shot 67% in the second quarter and trailed 60-59 at the break.

The Wolves fell behind in the third without Edwards as Monk got going for the Kings. Monk was 5-for-6 in the quarter for 11 points. McDaniels kept the Wolves in it with nine third-quarter points, but they trailed 91-82 entering the fourth.