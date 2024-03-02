The Timberwolves are planning on signing former Suns and Pacers forward T.J. Warren to a 10-day contract pending completion of a physical examination, a source confirmed.

Warren's 10-day contract will follow that of Justin Jackson, who has been on the team since the All-Star break.

Warren, 30, was the 14th overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft out of North Carolina State and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Suns. Warren had a number of productive years for the Suns, and then went to Indiana, where he averaged a career high 19.8 points per game in the 2019-20 season.

But injury struck Warren in a big way. He had multiple foot surgeries to repair stress fractures in his left foot, and that caused him to miss all of the 2021-22 season. He returned last season to play in 42 games with the Nets and Suns.

"Just being away from a game that you've been doing for 20-plus years. And for it to be taken away from you is definitely an eye-opener," Warren said last season, according to ESPN.com. "It made me just look myself in the mirror and realize that one day the ball can stop bouncing, so it just put things in perspective in that way."

Warren has averaged 14.6 points in his career on 51% shooting. He averaged 7.2 points per game last season. He has been a free agent since.