at Los Angeles Lakers, Crypto.com Arena, 8:30 p.m. Sunday

TV; radio: BSN, ESPN; iHeartRadio app

Opening bell: The Wolves continue their six-game road trip by jumping from the Eastern time zone to the Pacific with just one day off for a long flight to Los Angeles. They are 1-1 on this trip and will be playing their fifth game in eight days.

Watch him: D'Angelo Russell scored 44 points in the Lakers' victory over Milwaukee on Friday. As was often the case when he was with the Wolves, Russell's shooting can help make or break how the Lakers do on a given night. In two games against the Wolves this season, he is a combined 8-for-23.

Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns (meniscus tear) will miss his third game in a row; also out is Monte Morris (hamstring). Anthony Edwards (left ankle soreness) is listed as questionable. For the Lakers, LeBron James is questionable because of ankle soreness that kept him out of Friday's game, and Anthony Davis is also questionable because of a shoulder injury. Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Colin Castleton (wrist) are all out.

Forecast: A lot hinges on the health of James and how well the Wolves are able to shake off any fatigue they may be feeling from playing a lot of games in a short amount of time coming out of the All-Star break. The Wolves defeated the Lakers twice at home this season. The Wolves have replaced Towns' offense with a supernova night from Edwards on Thursday and a career high from Naz Reid on Friday. Where will their offense come from Sunday?

