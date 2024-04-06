Wolves Gameday

9 p.m. Sunday at Los Angeles Lakers

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Opening bell: The Wolves play their fourth meeting against the Lakers this season. They are 2-1 with both victories coming at home and the lone loss coming 120-109 in Los Angeles on March 10, a game Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson missed.

Watch him: Anthony Davis ate up the Wolves the last time the teams met with 27 points and 25 rebounds. Davis is averaging 24.8 points and a career-high 12.8 rebounds.

Injuries: For the Wolves, only Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report because of his left knee injury. Lakers stars LeBron James (ankle) and Davis (knee) both played against Cleveland on Saturday night despite being listed as questionable.

Forecast: The Wolves and Lakers played in some close games when both teams were at full strength earlier this season. Minnesota's ability to slow Davis and D'Angelo Russell will be the key, regardless of what LeBron James does in the contest. The Wolves will have Gobert this time around to help with that and because of his presence, they have a slight edge.



