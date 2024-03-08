Even after learning in the morning Karl-Anthony Towns would be out an undetermined amount of time because of a left meniscus injury, Thursday almost got worse for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards left their game against Indiana not once but twice because of injuries, but despite Edwards doing his best to induce heart problems across the state, he ultimately came back in and finished the game.

The Wolves needed everything he had to give and more in a 113-111 Wolves win.

On a turbulent day for the Wolves, they came away with a victory at the start of a six-game road trip, with another game upcoming Friday in Cleveland. Edwards overcame a turn of his left ankle and a hard fall at the end of the first quarter to score 44 points.

The Wolves allowed Indiana to score on three consecutive possessions before Tyrese Haliburton hit one of two free throws to tie the game 105-105 with 1 minute, 28 seconds left. That just set up the moment for Edwards' heroics.

On the Wolves' next possession, Edwards pulled up and hit a three from the top of the key. After a Wolves stop, Edwards raced down the floor and hit a 15-foot pull-up shot with 46 seconds to play. After a Myles Turner three, Edwards knocked down another shot, this time a runner from 14 feet with 22.1 seconds to play. But Kyle Anderson fouled Aaron Nesmith shooting a three with 16.3 seconds to play, and Nesmith knocked down all three to make it a 112-11 game.

After a Wolves timeout, Edwards went to the line and hit one of two, but Edwards raced down the floor and blocked a shot of Nesmith to end the game.

The Wolves did lose another player to injury on Thursday, as Monte Morris exited after experiencing left hamstring soreness in the first half.

Even with Edwards missing the opening minutes as he tended to his left foot, the Wolves came out the more focused team, especially on the defensive end of the floor, as they held the league's second-most efficient offense to just six points in the first six minutes of the game. That allowed the Wolves to open a 29-15 lead in the opening quarter.

Without Towns the Wolves got contributions from Naz Reid, who had nine first-quarter points.

The second quarter featured the Wolves debut of T.J. Warren, a former Pacer who officially signed a 10-day contract with the team on Wednesday. Warren, who hasn't played organized basketball while he's been a free agent, scored five points in the second quarter and the Wolves extended their lead to 17.

The Wolves held a 60-49 lead at halftime even though the Pacers shot 51% from the field. The Wolves did force them into 11 turnovers and shot 54% themselves. Edwards, despite his various injury scares, had 15 in the first half on 7-for-15 shooting.

But the Wolves would lose all of their lead in the third quarter as foul trouble and Morris' injury tested their depth. Both Jaden McDaniels and Kyle Anderson picked up four fouls early in the quarter and the Wolves started the quarter cold. The Wolves shot just 9-for-28 for the quarter as Indiana took its first lead since 2-0 with an 18-6 run. The teams were tied 83-83 headed into the fourth.

