For as bad as the Spurs have been all season, the Timberwolves have had their issues with them. The Wolves lost the teams' last meeting, and their largest margin of victory in their two wins entering Tuesday was just eight. Plus, they were without Karl-Anthony Towns on Tuesday, as Towns was out for personal reasons to mourn the death of a friend.

Thanks to a strong second and third quarters, the Wolves were able to coast, almost too much, in a 114-105 victory.

They led by as much as 24 before San Antonio cut it to six in the final minute. Anthony Edwards overcame a brief injury scare late in the first half when he appeared to turn his left ankle, only to return to score 34 points.

Naz Reid, who played 33 minutes after Kyle Anderson left the game because of left hamstring tightness, compensated for Towns' scoring with his best game in a while. Reid had 22 points and six rebounds on 8-for-10 shooting. Point guard Mike Conley added 16 points in 19 minutes. The only black mark on the night for the Wolves was they allowed the Spurs to come back late instead of being able to empty their bench.

When the teams got into their benches in the first quarter, the Wolves made their first move of the night. They got out in transition for 12 fast-break points in the quarter. That helped get Edwards going, as he scored 12 in the first and the Wolves led by eight entering the second.

With their bench leading the way, they continued to pour it on. Reid had 11 points in the second, while Jordan McLaughlin drained a pair of threes, and the Wolves led by as much as 20 before they went into the locker room ahead 58-43.

Edwards, as he is prone to do from time to time, gave them an injury scare with 1:59 to go in the second quarter. He appeared to turn his ankle as he was cutting near the top of the key and needed assistance off the floor after spending a few moments on the ground.

But when the second half began, Edwards was back out there.

It wasn't long before Edwards was hopping around in celebration near the end of the quarter when he drained a corner three, got a steal on the other end and went in for a thunderous dunk that got the crowd on its feet. Edwards poured in another 14 in the third quarter to keep the Wolves up 18 headed into the fourth.



