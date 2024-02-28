WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Target Center, 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Odds: Timberwolves by 10½

Pregame reading: Every great team has a glaring issue — the Wolves know theirs.

Opening bell: The Wolves are playing in the second of three sets of back-to-backs during this homestand. They are 5-2 when playing on the second night of back to backs and won their previous game in that scenario on Saturday when they defeated the Nets 101-86.

Watch him: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging a career-high 22.2 points per game as Memphis deals with injuries up and down the roster. But the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 1.5 blocks per game, down from the three he averaged last season.

Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns missed Tuesday's game because of personal reasons. The Grizzlies have had a host of injuries this year, and the following key contributors are out: Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Brandon Clarke (Achilles). John Konchar (thumb) is doubtful.

Forecast: It's another back-to-back for the Wolves, who have done a good job finding ways to win most of these matchups this season, even when they haven't played their best. Towns' availability will be a question mark, but the Wolves have the personnel to beat a banged-up Grizzlies team. When the teams last met, it was also the second night of a back-to-back for the Wolves, who won that matchup 118-103.

. . .

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.