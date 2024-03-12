WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN or BSNX; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Naz Reid is stepping up with Karl-Anthony Towns out

Opening bell: The Wolves conclude their two-game stay in Los Angeles and will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season in their final matchup of the season with the Clippers. They are 2-1 against them.

Watch him: Norman Powell has hurt the Wolves in multiple games this season and turned the tide of their last matchup in Minnesota with 24 points off the bench.

Injuries: For the Wolves, Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is out, Rudy Gobert (right hamstring soreness) is questionable after missing Sunday's game, Anthony Edwards (left ankle soreness) is questionable, Kyle Anderson (right shoulder pain) is questionable after missing Sunday and Monte Morris (left hamstring tightness) is questionable after missing the past two games. For the Clippers, Russell Westbrook (hand) is out, Kawhi Leonard (groin) is questionable after missing Sunday and Paul George (knee) is questionable.

Forecast: A lot will hinge on just who is available for both teams. Tuesday could end up being won by the team with the most key players who are able to give it a go. The Wolves like how they match up against the Clippers with their ability to guard the perimeter in isolation, but having Gobert as a backstop to the defense will be essential.

. . .

