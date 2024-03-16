WOLVES PREVIEW

at Utah Jazz, Delta Center, 8:30 p.m. Saturday

TV; radio: BSNX; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Odds: No line (Utah plays Friday)

Pregame reading: Timberwolves' T.J. Warren turns 10-day contract into NBA comeback.

Opening bell: The Wolves end their six-game road trip with a pair of games in Utah to close out their season series with the Jazz. It will be the first games back in Utah for Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker since the Jazz traded them to Minnesota last season.

Watch him: Collin Sexton is scoring nearly four more points per game this season at 18.2 per game. He's averaging a career-high 4.7 assists and shooting 40.1% from three-point range.

Injuries: C Rudy Gobert, who left Tuesday's game because of what the team is calling a left rib sprain, is listed as questionable, as are F Kyle Anderson (shoulder) and G Monte Morris (hamstring strain). The Jazz had a number of key contributors ruled out of their Friday game against Atlanta, including F Lauri Markkanen (quad), G Jordan Clarkson (groin) and G Kris Dunn (rest).

Forecast: The Jazz would rather improve their lottery odds than win either of these two games against the Wolves. Don't be surprised if most of the same players who were on the injury report for Friday's game are also on it for Saturday's game. The Wolves will have a significant rest advantage after not playing for the last three days, and this should be a set of games they use to pad their win total.

