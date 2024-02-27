WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. San Antonio Spurs, Target Center, 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Odds: Wolves by 14.

Pregame reading: Looking at the rhythmic fluctuations of the Wolves offense.

Chris Hine's preview:

Opening bell: The Wolves head into another set of back-to-back games vs. San Antonio on Tuesday and Memphis on Wednesday. The Spurs are 4-17 in their last 21 games, but one of those games was a win over the Wolves in San Antonio on Jan. 27.

Watch him: Victor Wembanyama is prone to do something special any time he is on the floor. At Toronto on Feb. 12, Wembanyama had a triple-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. It was the first time a player had a triple-double with blocks since Clint Capela did it against the Wolves on Jan. 22, 2021. The 7-4 Wembanyama has had five blocks in each of his last three games.

Injuries: Wolves C Rudy Gobert, who missed Saturday's game because of a sprained left ankle, is questionable. Coach Chris Finch said Gobert "looked good" at Monday's practice. The Spurs reported no major injuries.

Forecast: This is a game the Wolves should win, but they messed around and lost to the Spurs the last time the teams squared off. The Wolves had two days off and a practice to address their struggling offense coming out of the break. It's no coincidence that the offense as a whole has struggled as Anthony Edwards tries to rediscover his game. The guard has looked languid through the first three quarters of each Wolves game out of the break before coming alive in the fourth quarter. At some point, he will get back to where he was before the break, and Tuesday, against the NBA's 24th-rated defense, is a good matchup to do that.

. . .

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.