How to invest like former Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor

Jeanie Buss, majority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, announced last month she had agreed to sell most of her family’s stake in the NBA team based on an updated valuation of $10 billion.
Her father, Jerry Buss, first purchased the Lakers in 1979 for $67.5 million.
A week after that sale announcement, NBA owners formally approved another league transaction: the Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx going to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez for $1.5 billion. Former state senator and businessman Glen Taylor, current owner of the Star Tribune, had owned the Timberwolves for 31 years after paying $94 million for the team in 1994.
Owning a professional sports franchise is unattainable for most. What’s not: earning a similar long-term investment return.
Taylor’s internal rate of return during his three decades as Timberwolves owner was 9.4% per year. The Buss family’s ownership of the Lakers, which looks even more eye-popping at first glance, was 11.6% per year.
It’s true these calculations do not consider annual cash flows (ticket sales, marketing, TV revenue, etc.), capital expenditures or taxes paid. But seeing the “start-to-finish” dollar amounts do remind reasonable annual returns can add up to massive long-term gains.
The same is true in the stock market, a much more accessible means of investing. Success, however, does require an emphasis on the big picture. Weekly headlines or short-term performance too often influence investors.
Investors changing their investment allocation based on market movements is a lot like a professional sports team switching head coaches every couple of years: Neither are a winning formula.