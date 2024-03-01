WOLVES GAMEDAY

7 p.m. Friday vs. Sacramento • Target Center

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Odds: Wolves by 7.

Pregame reading: The Wolves can call three different players their sixth man.

Opening bell: The Timberwolves have won three in a row and and seven of eight while the Kings have lost their past two — Miami at home and Denver on the road.

Watch him: Domantas Sabonis always provides a fun matchup for Wolves C Rudy Gobert. Sabonis, who is averaging 19.9 points and 13.2 rebounds per game, is never afraid to challenge the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Expect the two of them to lock horns again and try to get the officials on their side throughout the night.

Injuries: F Kyle Anderson is doubtful for the Wolves after missing Wednesday's victory over Memphis because of a left knee sprain; Anthony Edwards (left ankle soreness) is questionable. For the Kings, G De'Aaron Fox (knee) is questionable after missing Wednesday's game at Denver.

Forecast: A lot will hinge on Fox's availability. If the 2023 All-Star is out, the Wolves are in line for a potentially easy victory. If he plays, it will likely be a close game. The Kings beat the Wolves at Target Center on Nov. 24, one of only six games the Wolves have lost at home all season. The Wolves got the better of the Kings on Dec. 23 in a game Karl-Anthony Towns missed. Sacramento has the shooting and quickness that can counter the Wolves defense, but if the Wolves are on top of their game — and have energy after playing two sets of back-to-back games — they should beat Sacramento, which ranks 20th in defensive efficiency.

. . .

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.