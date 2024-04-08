LOS ANGELES – Sunday afternoon, the Timberwolves' matchup with the Lakers appeared to get easier when the Lakers announced LeBron James would miss the game because of flulike symptoms.

It appeared to become even easier after Anthony Davis left the game in the first quarter because of an eye injury and didn't return.

Even though the Wolves made it hard on themselves in the third quarter, they did as they should and took care of the shorthanded Lakers 127-117 behind a 31-point, 11-rebound performance from Sixth Man of the Year contender Naz Reid. The victory moved the Wolves back into a tie with Denver for first place in the Western Conference with four games remaining.

After the Wolves went up 20, the Lakers cut it to four in the third before Anthony Edwards took over at the end of the third for seven of his 26 points while they opened the fourth strong and pushed the lead back to 20. He added eight assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 15 off the bench.

The Wolves began the night with a lethargic effort on offense in the first five minutes of the game, when the Lakers raced out to a 20-13 lead. The Lakers began the night by hitting their first four threes of the night.

The Wolves hunkered down a little more on the defensive end after the first timeout, but the Lakers found success in transition, confusing some of the Wolves' matchups.

But late in the quarter, Davis left the game after taking a shot to the head during one possession. The Wolves took full advantage of his absence in a second quarter they won 46-27.

The Wolves chipped away at the Lakers' lead and finally caught them in the second quarter, when they grabbed the lead with a 10-4 start to the quarter.

Reid caught fire in the second as he bounced back from a subpar outing Friday against Phoenix. He had 18 points in the second, 23 in the first half as he hit 9-for-11 from the field, 5-for-6 from three-point range. Reid led a 61% shooting effort in the first half while the Lakers offense took a step back without Davis on the floor. The Lakers shot just 38% in the second quarter.

The Lakers officially announced Davis was out at halftime because of an eye injury, but the Wolves didn't put Los Angeles away after they went up 20 to open the third. The Lakers cut the lead to 94-90, but Edwards closed the quarter strong with seven points and a key assist to Alexander-Walker for a three, and the Wolves led 102-92 after three.

But the Wolves got their act together in the fourth quarter with Edwards on the bench to start the quarter. The Wolves used runs of 14-5 and 12-2 to extend their lead to as much as 20 again by the time Edwards came back.

Note: Mike Conley played Sunday after flying from Phoenix to Memphis and then Memphis to Los Angeles to attend the jersey retirement ceremony for former Grizzlies teammates Marc Gasol. Conley landed early in the morning in Los Angeles. He had seven points and six assists.



