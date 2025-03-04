High Schools

Wayzata girls basketball vs. Hopkins in Thursday’s Star Tribune livestream

Only on startribune.com: Watch the top-seeded Trojans tangle with the second-seeded Royals in a rivalry game to decide the Class 4A, Section 6 champion starting at 7 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 4, 2025 at 8:59PM
For the seventh year in a row, it’s Trojans vs. Royals for the girls basketball state tournament bid. This section final more than once over the years has been referred to as the unofficial state championship game. Maple Grove, No. 2 in the latest Star Tribune Minnesota Top 25, isn’t hearing that this year, but Wayzata (23-4) and Hopkins (23-5) are ranked 3, 4, respectively.

The Royals completely own this rivalry, winning all six of the previous section finals. All of them in Hopkins. This one will be in Wayzata’s gym. Read more about Thursday night’s showdown here.

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

Video on demand

A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Girls Basketball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

