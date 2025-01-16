No Section

Lanelle Wright, Ari Peterson lead Minnetonka girls basketball against Tori Schlagel and Eden Prairie on Tuesday in Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream: Watch the No. 8-ranked Skippers’ dynamic duo try to cage the No. 3 Eagles and their super senior in a Class 4A top-10 tilt starting at 7 p.m. on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

January 16, 2025 at 9:50PM

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the remainder of the winter sports season on startribune.com. Keep an eye out for our Star Tribune Games of the Week, which are free to watch.

The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to bring you games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.

A full replay from today’s Game of the Week can be watched on this article page and will be available shortly after the end of the event. To view replays from previous Star Tribune livestreams, tap the game in list below.

Star Tribune's Girls Basketball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

Star Tribune staff

