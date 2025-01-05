Watch it live: Maddyn Greenway and Providence Academy face Addi Mack and Minnehaha Academy

High Schools

Watch Maddyn Greenway and Providence Academy girls basketball face Addi Mack and Minnehaha Academy in Star Tribune Game of the Week

A free livestream featuring the top-ranked Lions visiting the third-ranked Redhawks in a Class 2A showdown begins at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 5, 2025 at 4:21AM

2024-25 MN high school girls basketball spotlight games

Watch some of the best teams from the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota in livestreams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.

Tuesday’s matchup:

Minnehaha Academy vs. Providence Academy at 5:30 p.m.

The livestream will be available an hour before game time.

For results from this game and others played across the state, click here to visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for MN high school girls basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

Upcoming Minnesota Star Tribune Game of the Week livestreams

Click the links below to view live scoring for each game.

Providence Academy vs. Minnehaha Academy, 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Sartell boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9

Orono vs. Holy Angels girls hockey, 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10

Hermantown vs. Warroad boys hockey, 2:15 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11

To watch these livestreams, check startribune.com/nspn an hour before the scheduled start time.

