Watch it live: Maddyn Greenway and Providence Academy face Addi Mack and Minnehaha Academy

Watch Maddyn Greenway and Providence Academy girls basketball face Addi Mack and Minnehaha Academy in Star Tribune Game of the Week
A free livestream featuring the top-ranked Lions visiting the third-ranked Redhawks in a Class 2A showdown begins at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.
Watch some of the best teams from the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota in livestreams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.
Tuesday’s matchup:
The livestream will be available an hour before game time.
For results from this game and others played across the state, click here to visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for MN high school girls basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.
