Addison Mack of Minnehaha Academy moves into No. 2 spot on Minnesota’s girls basketball scoring list

Minnehaha Academy senior guard Addison Mack moved into second place on the Minnesota’s girls basketball career scoring list when she scored 36 points in the Redhawks' 79-75 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Capitol City Classic on Friday at Northwestern (St. Paul).
Mack needs four points to become the second girls player in state history to score 4,000 career points. Rebekah Dahlman of Braham is the state’s all-time leading scorer with 5,060 points.
Mack, who has committed to play for Maryland, moved ahead of Minneapolis South’s Tayler Hill (3,888 career points) and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Carlie Wagner.
Mack went into the game averaging 33.2 points per game. Her season high is 41, and she has scored at least 30 points in nine of the Redhawks’ 10 games.
Mack reached 3,000 career points Dec. 29, 2023, in the Redhawks' 70-46 victory over Hill-Murray.
The Redhawks, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, will play Stewartville, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, on Saturday at Hamline in the Capitol City Classic.
