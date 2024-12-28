High Schools

Addison Mack of Minnehaha Academy moves into No. 2 spot on Minnesota’s girls basketball scoring list

Mack scored 36 points Friday, moving past Tayler Hill and Carlie Wagner with her total of 3,996 points. Rebekah Dahlman is No. 1 with 5,060.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 28, 2024 at 5:44AM
Minnehaha Academy's Addison Mack stands second on Minnesota's career scoring list in girls basketball. (Angelina Katsanis/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnehaha Academy senior guard Addison Mack moved into second place on the Minnesota’s girls basketball career scoring list when she scored 36 points in the Redhawks' 79-75 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Capitol City Classic on Friday at Northwestern (St. Paul).

Mack needs four points to become the second girls player in state history to score 4,000 career points. Rebekah Dahlman of Braham is the state’s all-time leading scorer with 5,060 points.

Mack, who has committed to play for Maryland, moved ahead of Minneapolis South’s Tayler Hill (3,888 career points) and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Carlie Wagner.

Mack went into the game averaging 33.2 points per game. Her season high is 41, and she has scored at least 30 points in nine of the Redhawks’ 10 games.

Mack reached 3,000 career points Dec. 29, 2023, in the Redhawks' 70-46 victory over Hill-Murray.

The Redhawks, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, will play Stewartville, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, on Saturday at Hamline in the Capitol City Classic.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

