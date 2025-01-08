Class 1A contenders Holy Angels, Orono collide in a Minnesota Star Tribune Spotlight Game
Free livestream Friday: Watch the No. 4-ranked Stars square off with the No. 3 Spartans in a potential postseason preview starting at 7 p.m. on startribune.com.
As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the rest of the winter sports season. Our Star Tribune Spotlight Games are a livestreams found only on startribune.com, and Friday’s offering is a high school girls hockey can’t-miss matchup.
Holy Angels hosts Orono in a potential preview of a state tournament game in late February, and you can watch it live at 7 p.m. Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.
Star Tribune livestreams
The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to bring you games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.
Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.
Star Tribune’s Girls Hockey Hub
For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Hockey Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls hockey scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.
