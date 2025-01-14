High Schools

Hill-Murray meets Benilde-St. Margaret’s in Minnesota Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream Tuesday: The No. 6-ranked Pioneers face the No. 4 Red Knights in a can’t-miss showdown of Class 2A contenders starting at 7 p.m. on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 14, 2025 at 11:29PM

Star Tribune Game of the Week

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the remainder of the winter sports season on startribune.com. Keep an eye out for our Star Tribune Games of the Week, which are free to watch.

Tuesday’s GOTW brings together two Class 2A contenders for a can’t-miss girls hockey showdown.

Hill-Murray meets Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the regular-season finale for both teams. It’s a postseason primer for the Pioneers, ranked 7th in the Star Tribune’s Minnesota Top 25, and the No. 4 Red Knights, who are two of the favorites to reach another state championship game, and you can watch the matchup live at 7 p.m. right here on startribune.com. Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Star Tribune livestreams

The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to bring you games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.

Star Tribune’s Girls Hockey Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Hockey Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls hockey scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

