Hill-Murray meets Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the regular-season finale for both teams. It’s a postseason primer for the Pioneers, ranked 7th in the Star Tribune’s Minnesota Top 25, and the No. 4 Red Knights, who are two of the favorites to reach another state championship game, and you can watch the matchup live at 7 p.m. right here on startribune.com. Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.