Ring in the New Year, Centennial/Spring Lake Park.
Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey
High school hockey writer David La Vaque’s rankings of the top 25 girls hockey teams in Minnesota.
The Cougars picked up where they left off in 2024 as No. 1 the Star Tribune’s Top 25.
Sophomore goaltender Kaia Weiland has been steady, though she took a Jan. 4 loss against Holy Angels. That win, though, catapults Holy Angels into the top 10.
Let’s Play Hockey’s statewide ranking conducted by polling high school coaches are considered for the Top 25.
Records through Monday, Jan. 6. All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise notes.
1. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (14-2): Previous Ranking: No. 1.
2. Edina (13-2): Previous Ranking: No. 5
3. Minnetonka (14-2-1): Previous Ranking: No. 2
4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (11-2-2): Previous Ranking: No. 7
5. Andover (10-5): Previous Ranking: No. 13
6. Holy Angels (1A, 10-4): Previous Rank: No. 11
7. Hill-Murray (11-5): Previous Rank: No. 3
8. Woodbury (14-0-1): Previous Rank: No. 9
9. Moorhead (13-4-1): Previous Rank: No. 10
10. Holy Family (11-5): Previous Rank: No. 6
11. Roseau (15-3): Previous Rank: No. 14
12. Maple Grove (10-5-2): Previous Rank: No. 8
13. Warroad (1A, 11-3): Previous Rank: No. 12
14. Dodge County (1A, 12-2-1): Previous Rank: No. 4
15. Orono (1A, 9-4-3): Previous Rank: No. 12
16. Farmington (11-5-1): Previous Rank: NR
17. Grand Rapids/Greenway (10-4): Previous Rank: No. 17
18. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (11-6): Previous Rank: No. 20
19. Rosemount (11-6): Previous Rank: NR
20. Bemidji (9-6-1): Previous Rank: No. 16
21. Forest Lake (11-3-2): Previous Rank: NR
22. Roseville/Mahtomedi (8-7-1): Previous Rank: NR
23. Prior Lake (9-6-1): Previous Rank: NR
24. Crookston (1A, 8-4-1): Previous Rank: NR
25. Thief River Falls (1A, 7-5): Previous Rank: NR
