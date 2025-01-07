High Schools

Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey

High school hockey writer David La Vaque’s rankings of the top 25 girls hockey teams in Minnesota.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 7, 2025 at 12:00PM
Minnetonka forward Senja Leeper (21) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal in the second period against Edina in the MSHSL state tournament class 2A girl's hockey semi-finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. ]
Minnetonka, shown in 2022, remains in the top five of the Star Tribune's Top 25 statewide high school girls hockey ranking. (Alex Kormann, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ring in the New Year, Centennial/Spring Lake Park.

The Cougars picked up where they left off in 2024 as No. 1 the Star Tribune’s Top 25.

Sophomore goaltender Kaia Weiland has been steady, though she took a Jan. 4 loss against Holy Angels. That win, though, catapults Holy Angels into the top 10.

Let’s Play Hockey’s statewide ranking conducted by polling high school coaches are considered for the Top 25.

Records through Monday, Jan. 6. All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise notes.

1. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (14-2): Previous Ranking: No. 1.

2. Edina (13-2): Previous Ranking: No. 5

3. Minnetonka (14-2-1): Previous Ranking: No. 2

4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (11-2-2): Previous Ranking: No. 7

5. Andover (10-5): Previous Ranking: No. 13

6. Holy Angels (1A, 10-4): Previous Rank: No. 11

7. Hill-Murray (11-5): Previous Rank: No. 3

8. Woodbury (14-0-1): Previous Rank: No. 9

9. Moorhead (13-4-1): Previous Rank: No. 10

10. Holy Family (11-5): Previous Rank: No. 6

11. Roseau (15-3): Previous Rank: No. 14

12. Maple Grove (10-5-2): Previous Rank: No. 8

13. Warroad (1A, 11-3): Previous Rank: No. 12

14. Dodge County (1A, 12-2-1): Previous Rank: No. 4

15. Orono (1A, 9-4-3): Previous Rank: No. 12

16. Farmington (11-5-1): Previous Rank: NR

17. Grand Rapids/Greenway (10-4): Previous Rank: No. 17

18. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (11-6): Previous Rank: No. 20

19. Rosemount (11-6): Previous Rank: NR

20. Bemidji (9-6-1): Previous Rank: No. 16

21. Forest Lake (11-3-2): Previous Rank: NR

22. Roseville/Mahtomedi (8-7-1): Previous Rank: NR

23. Prior Lake (9-6-1): Previous Rank: NR

24. Crookston (1A, 8-4-1): Previous Rank: NR

25. Thief River Falls (1A, 7-5): Previous Rank: NR

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

See More

