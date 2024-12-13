High Schools

Watch Moorhead collide with Class 2A, Section 7 rival Elk River in Star Tribune Game of the Week

NSPN.tv’s livestream of Saturday’s high school boys hockey showdown begins at 7 p.m. on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 13, 2024 at 5:13AM

2024 MN high school boys hockey spotlight games

Watch some of the best teams from the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota in livestreams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.

Saturday’s matchup: Elk River vs. Moorhead

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Moorhead Sports Center

Watch it live: startribune.com/nspn

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Hockey Hub — the premier online destination for MN high school boys hockey scores, stats, standings, rankings, video highlights and more.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Dec. 12

card image

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

High Schools

Watch Moorhead take on section rival Elk River in Star Tribune Game of the Week

card image

High Schools

Boys Basketball: Cretin-Derham Hall remains No. 1 in Star Tribune's Top 25

card image