High Schools

Watch DeLaSalle girls basketball take on Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Star Tribune Game of the Week

NSPN.tv’s free livestream of this Class 3A top-10 tilt featuring the No. 7-ranked Islanders and the No. 1 Red Knights begins Friday at 5:30 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 20, 2024 at 5:53AM

2024 MN high school girls basketball spotlight games

Watch some of the best teams from the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota in livestreams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.

Friday’s matchup: Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3-3) vs. DeLaSalle (5-2)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: DeLaSalle High School

For results from this game and others played across the state, click visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for MN high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

Watch our MN high school basketball Friday night doubleheader

Click here to watch the Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. DeLaSalle boys basketball game after the completion of the girls contest.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Watch DeLaSalle boys basketball vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Star Tribune Game of the Week

card image

NSPN.tv’s free livestream of the Islanders and the Red Knights in a matchup of undefeated teams starts at 7:15 p.m.

High Schools

Watch DeLaSalle girls basketball take on Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Star Tribune Game of the Week

card image

High Schools

High school sports scores and results for Thursday, Dec. 19

card image