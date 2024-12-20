Watch DeLaSalle boys basketball vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Star Tribune Game of the Week
NSPN.tv’s free livestream of the Islanders and the Red Knights in a matchup of undefeated teams starts Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Watch some of the best teams from the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota in livestreams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.
Friday’s matchup: Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-0) vs. DeLaSalle (5-0)
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Location: DeLaSalle High School
For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub.
Watch our MN high school basketball Friday night doubleheader
Click here to watch the Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. DeLaSalle girls basketball game after the before the boys matchup.
