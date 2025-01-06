Watch it live: Minnehaha Academy welcomes Providence Academy in Game of the Week

Minnehaha Academy welcomes Providence Academy in the Minnesota Star Tribune Game of the Week
Watch a free livestream of this MN high school boys basketball rivalry featuring the Redhawks and the Lions on Jan. 7 at 7:15 p.m.
Watch some of the best teams from the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota in livestreams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.
Tuesday’s matchup:
The livestream will be available an hour before game time.
For results from this game and others played across the state, click here to visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for MN high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.
Upcoming Minnesota Star Tribune Game of the Week livestreams
To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.
Click the links below to view live scoring for each game.
