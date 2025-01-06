High Schools

Minnehaha Academy welcomes Providence Academy in the Minnesota Star Tribune Game of the Week

Watch a free livestream of this MN high school boys basketball rivalry featuring the Redhawks and the Lions on Jan. 7 at 7:15 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 6, 2025 at 6:31AM

2024-25 MN high school boys basketball spotlight games

Watch some of the best teams from the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota in livestreams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.

Tuesday’s matchup:

Minnehaha Academy vs. Providence Academy, 7:15 p.m.

The livestream will be available an hour before game time.

For results from this game and others played across the state, click here to visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for MN high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

Upcoming Minnesota Star Tribune Game of the Week livestreams

To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.

Providence Academy vs. Minnehaha Academy girls basketball, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Sartell boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9

Orono vs. Holy Angels girls hockey, 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10

Hermantown vs. Warroad boys hockey, 2:15 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11

Click the links below to view live scoring for each game.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Watch it live: Minnehaha Academy welcomes Providence Academy in Game of the Week

card image

Watch a free livestream of this MN high school boys basketball rivalry featuring the Redhawks and the Lions on Jan. 7 at 7:15 p.m.

High Schools

High School Sports: Scores and results for Saturday, Jan. 5

card image

High Schools

Watch it live: Maddyn Greenway and Providence Academy face Addi Mack and Minnehaha Academy

card image