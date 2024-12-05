High Schools

Watch MN high school girls hockey: Free livestream of Moorhead vs. Maple Grove in Star Tribune Game of the Week

The Star Tribune and NSPN.tv are livestreaming Friday’s high school girls hockey game at 7 p.m.

December 5, 2024 at 5:41PM

2024 MN high school girls hockey spotlight games

Watch some of the best teams from the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota in livestreams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.

This week’s matchup:

Moorhead vs. Maple Grove, 7 p.m., Friday

For results from this game and others played across the state, click here to visit the MN Girls Hockey Hub — the premier online source for MN high school girls hockey scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

