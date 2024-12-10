High Schools

Watch Maple Grove boys basketball wrangle with Wayzata in Star Tribune Game of the Week

A free livestream of the game, pitting two of Minnesota’s largest schools, will be available at startribune.com at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 10, 2024 at 7:25PM

2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball spotlight games

Watch some of the best teams from the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota in livestreams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.

Tonight’s matchup: Wayzata vs. Maple Grove

Two boys basketball teams expected to get off to better starts clash Tuesday night when Wayzata (1-2) travels to Maple Grove (0-1).

Here’s a preview:

Game details: 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Maple Grove

Watch it live: startribune.com/nspn

What’s at stake: Neither proud program wants to fall two games below .500. It’s still early, so both teams have plenty of time to recover. Wayzata is No. 2 in the Minnesota Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25 rankings released Dec. 5, as well as No. 2 in the Class 4A coaches rankings from Dec. 4. Maple Grove is No. 19 in the Minnesota Top 25 and No. 10 in the Class 4A rankings.

How they’ve fared: Wayzata is coming off back-to-back tough losses to Class 3A schools, 107-103 to Orono in overtime and 71-68 to perennial power Totino-Grace. Maple Grove also suffered a heartbreaking setback, 72-70 to Edina, in its season opener.

Players to watch: Two of the state’s most highly regarded players, Wayzata 6-5 junior guard Christian Wiggins and Maple Grove 6-4 sophomore forward Baboucarr Ann, will attract curious onlookers. Ann was recently offered by the Gophers. Wiggins, who is averaging 17.3 points per game, is the top-rated player in the state in the Class of 2026, according to Prep Hoops Report. Ann, No. 4 in the Class of 2027, is coming off a 16-point performance.

For results from this game and others played across the state, plus stats, standings, rankings and more, click here to visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub.

Star Tribune staff

