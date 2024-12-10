What’s at stake: Neither proud program wants to fall two games below .500. It’s still early, so both teams have plenty of time to recover. Wayzata is No. 2 in the Minnesota Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25 rankings released Dec. 5, as well as No. 2 in the Class 4A coaches rankings from Dec. 4. Maple Grove is No. 19 in the Minnesota Top 25 and No. 10 in the Class 4A rankings.