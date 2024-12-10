Watch Maple Grove boys basketball wrangle with Wayzata in Star Tribune Game of the Week
A free livestream of the game, pitting two of Minnesota’s largest schools, will be available at startribune.com at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tonight’s matchup: Wayzata vs. Maple Grove
Two boys basketball teams expected to get off to better starts clash Tuesday night when Wayzata (1-2) travels to Maple Grove (0-1).
Here’s a preview:
Game details: 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Maple Grove
What’s at stake: Neither proud program wants to fall two games below .500. It’s still early, so both teams have plenty of time to recover. Wayzata is No. 2 in the Minnesota Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25 rankings released Dec. 5, as well as No. 2 in the Class 4A coaches rankings from Dec. 4. Maple Grove is No. 19 in the Minnesota Top 25 and No. 10 in the Class 4A rankings.
How they’ve fared: Wayzata is coming off back-to-back tough losses to Class 3A schools, 107-103 to Orono in overtime and 71-68 to perennial power Totino-Grace. Maple Grove also suffered a heartbreaking setback, 72-70 to Edina, in its season opener.
Players to watch: Two of the state’s most highly regarded players, Wayzata 6-5 junior guard Christian Wiggins and Maple Grove 6-4 sophomore forward Baboucarr Ann, will attract curious onlookers. Ann was recently offered by the Gophers. Wiggins, who is averaging 17.3 points per game, is the top-rated player in the state in the Class of 2026, according to Prep Hoops Report. Ann, No. 4 in the Class of 2027, is coming off a 16-point performance.
