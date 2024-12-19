High Schools

Watch Class 1A contender Cloquet-Esko-Carlton clash with St. Cloud Cathedral in Star Tribune Game of the Week

NSPN.tv’s livestream of the No. 2-ranked Lumberjacks hosting the No. 7 Crusaders in this high school boys hockey postseason primer begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 19, 2024 at 12:13PM

2024 MN high school boys hockey spotlight games

Watch some of the best teams from the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota in livestreams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.

Thursday’s matchup: St. Cloud Cathedral (3-2-2) vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (6-0-0)

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Cloquet Area Recreation Center

Watch it live: startribune.com/nspn

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Hockey Hub — the premier online destination for MN high school boys hockey scores, stats, standings, rankings, video highlights and more.

