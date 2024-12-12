High Schools

Watch MN high school girls hockey: Free livestream of Andover vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s in Star Tribune Game of the Week

The Star Tribune and NSPN are livestreaming Thursday’s high school girls hockey game at 7 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 12, 2024 at 4:45AM

2024-25 MN high school girls hockey spotlight games

Watch some of the best teams from the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota in livestreams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.

This week’s matchup:

Andover vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m., Thursday

For results from this game and others played across the state, click here to visit the MN Girls Hockey Hub — the premier online source for MN high school girls hockey basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

Star Tribune staff

