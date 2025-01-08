High Schools

Sauk Rapids-Rice visits Central Lakes Conference foe Sartell in a Star Tribune Spotlight Game

Live Thursday at 7:15 p.m.: Watch the Storm — No. 14 in the Minnesota Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings — try to remain undefeated in league play against a Sabres team set to mount a charge against their rival.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 8, 2025 at 8:50PM

Star Tribune Spotlight Games

Welcome to our first Star Tribune Spotlight Game, a livestream found only on startribune.com. As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the rest of the winter sports season.

Thursday’s matchup is a Central Lakes Conference clash between Sauk-Rapids Rice and rival Sartell, and you can watch live on startribune.com at 7:15 p.m. Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Star Tribune livestreams

The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to bring you games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.

Star Tribune Boys Basketball hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, click here to visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for MN high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Live Thursday at 7:15 p.m.: Sauk Rapids-Rice takes on rival Sartell

card image

Free livestream: Watch these Central Lakes Conference high school boys basketball rivals wrangle in a free livestream on startribune.com.

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Tuesday, Jan. 7

Hayden Zheng swims freestyle to win the Boys 200 Yard IM at the 2020 MSHSL Boys AA Swim and Dive Championships on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

High Schools

Live at 5:30: Watch two of the best go head-to-head

card image