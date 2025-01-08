Sauk Rapids-Rice visits Central Lakes Conference foe Sartell in a Star Tribune Spotlight Game
Live Thursday at 7:15 p.m.: Watch the Storm — No. 14 in the Minnesota Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings — try to remain undefeated in league play against a Sabres team set to mount a charge against their rival.
Welcome to our first Star Tribune Spotlight Game, a livestream found only on startribune.com. As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the rest of the winter sports season.
Thursday’s matchup is a Central Lakes Conference clash between Sauk-Rapids Rice and rival Sartell, and you can watch live on startribune.com at 7:15 p.m. Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.
Star Tribune livestreams
The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to bring you games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.
Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.
Star Tribune Boys Basketball hub
For results from this game and others played across the state, click here to visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for MN high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.
