Orono visits Metro West Conference rival New Prague in Star Tribune Game of the Week
Free livestream Thursday: Watch the Spartans stake their nine-game winning streak against the Trojans in a high school girls basketball matchup starting at 7 p.m. only on startribune.com.
As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the remainder of the winter sports season on startribune.com. Keep an eye out for our Star Tribune Games of the Week, which are free to watch.
Thursday’s matchup offers Metro West Conference rivals wrangling for position in the chase for the league title, and you can watch it live at 7 p.m. right here on startribune.com. Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.
Orono enters the game with a 3-0 league mark and tied with Chanhassen atop the Metro West standings. A victory keeps the Spartans (13-1), ranked No. 9 in the Minnesota Top 25 and riding a nine-game winning streak, in the lead while setting up a showdown with the Storm on Jan. 23 in the first of two meetings this season. New Prague is a game back at 2-1 and could put plenty of pressure on the frontrunners with a win. The Trojans (10-2) have won their last five games.
Star Tribune livestreams
The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to bring you games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.
Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.
- Saturday, Jan. 18: St. Michael-Albertville vs. Maple Grove girls basketball, 2 p.m
- Tuesday, Jan. 21: Eden Prairie vs. Minnetonka girls basketball, 7 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 24: Chaska vs. St. Louis Park boys basketball, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 25 (doubleheader): Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Alexandria girls basketball, 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 25 (doubleheader): Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Alexandria boys basketball, 4 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 27: Waconia vs. Orono boys basketball, 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 28: Blake vs. South St. Paul girls hockey, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 1: Minnehaha Academy vs. Crosby-Ironton girls basketball, 4 p.m.
Star Tribune’s Girls Basketball Hub
For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.
