Orono enters the game with a 3-0 league mark and tied with Chanhassen atop the Metro West standings. A victory keeps the Spartans (13-1), ranked No. 9 in the Minnesota Top 25 and riding a nine-game winning streak, in the lead while setting up a showdown with the Storm on Jan. 23 in the first of two meetings this season. New Prague is a game back at 2-1 and could put plenty of pressure on the frontrunners with a win. The Trojans (10-2) have won their last five games.