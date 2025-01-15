High Schools

Orono visits Metro West Conference rival New Prague in Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream Thursday: Watch the Spartans stake their nine-game winning streak against the Trojans in a high school girls basketball matchup starting at 7 p.m. only on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 15, 2025 at 5:16PM

Star Tribune Game of the Week

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the remainder of the winter sports season on startribune.com. Keep an eye out for our Star Tribune Games of the Week, which are free to watch.

Thursday’s matchup offers Metro West Conference rivals wrangling for position in the chase for the league title, and you can watch it live at 7 p.m. right here on startribune.com. Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Orono enters the game with a 3-0 league mark and tied with Chanhassen atop the Metro West standings. A victory keeps the Spartans (13-1), ranked No. 9 in the Minnesota Top 25 and riding a nine-game winning streak, in the lead while setting up a showdown with the Storm on Jan. 23 in the first of two meetings this season. New Prague is a game back at 2-1 and could put plenty of pressure on the frontrunners with a win. The Trojans (10-2) have won their last five games.

Star Tribune livestreams

The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to bring you games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.

Star Tribune’s Girls Basketball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Live at 2 p.m. Saturday: Watch a Class 4A top 10 girls basketball clash

card image

Free livestream: No. 3-ranked Maple Grove collides with No. 4 St. Michael-Albertville in a Class 4A top 10 clash only on startribune.com.

High Schools

Live at 7 p.m. Thursday: Watch Metro West girls basketball rivals go head-to-head

card image

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Tuesday, Jan. 14

card image