Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of girls basketball teams

High school basketball writer Ron Haggstrom’s ranking of the top girls programs in Minnesota.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 9, 2025 at 12:00PM
Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway (30) and Emma Millerbernd (4) celebrate their Class 2A girls basketball title at Williams Arena in 2024. The three-time Class 2A defending state champion Lions remain No. 1 in the Star Tribune's Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Providence Academy made it through the holidays — and the toughest part of its schedule — unscathed.

The Lions (13-0), ranked No. 1 in the Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25 girls basketball ratings, however, have three upcoming games against opponents (St. Michael-Albertville, Alexandria and Minnehaha Academy) that are also ranked in the Star Tribune’s Top 25.

Still, it will be tough to knock Providence Academy off its perch. The three-time Class 2A defending state champions own six victories this season over Class 4A schools.

Junior guard Maddyn Greenway, the state’s top-ranked player in the class of 2026 and a Kentucky commit, is averaging 31.5 points per game for Providence Academy. The Lions’ remaining starters are all averaging more than 11 points per game: Beckett Greenway (11.7), sophomore Emma Millerbernd (11.2) and seniors Hope Counts (11.8) and McKenna Schaefer (11.1).

Two Lake Conference schools — Eden Prairie and Hopkins — sit right behind the Lions in the newest ranking. Providence Academy beat Hopkins 66-59 in the recent Granite City Classic.

Records as of Jan. 7. All schools are Class 4A unless otherwise noted.

1. Providence Academy (Class 2A, 13-0). Previous Ranking: No. 1

2. Eden Prairie (12-1). Previous Ranking: No. 4

3. Hopkins (9-3). Previous Ranking: No. 5

4. Maple Grove (8-2). Previous Ranking: No. 2

5. Crosby-Ironton (Class 2A, 13-0). Previous Ranking: No. 7

6. Marshall (Class 3A, 13-0). Previous Ranking: No. 8

7. Alexandria (Class 3A, 10-2). Previous Ranking: No. 9

8. Wayzata (9-3). Previous Ranking: No. 3

9. Orono (Class 3A, 11-1). Previous Ranking: No. 10

10. Minnetonka (8-3). Previous Ranking: No. 6

11. Eastview (9-3). Previous Ranking: No. 12

12. Monticello (Class 3A, 11-0). Previous Ranking: No. 12

13. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 10-3). Previous Ranking: No. 14

14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 6-5). Previous Ranking: No. 15

15. Prior Lake (9-3). Previous Ranking: No. 13

16. St. Michael-Albertville (9-2). Previous Ranking: No. 17

17. Minnehaha Academy (Class 2A, 9-4). Previous Ranking: No. 18

18. Mahtomedi (Class 3A, 9-3). Previous Ranking: 24

19. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 8-2). Previous Ranking: No. 25

20. Delano (Class 3A, 11-4). Previous Ranking: No. 19

21. Lakeville North (6-6). Previous Ranking: NR

22. Brainerd (11-2). Previous Ranking: No. 21

23. New London-Spicer (Class 2A, 13-0). Previous Ranking: NR

24. Chaska (6-6). Previous Ranking: NR

25. Goodhue (Class 1A, 9-3) Previous Ranking: NR

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

