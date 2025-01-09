Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of girls basketball teams

Junior guard Maddyn Greenway, the state’s top-ranked player in the class of 2026 and a Kentucky commit, is averaging 31.5 points per game for Providence Academy. The Lions’ remaining starters are all averaging more than 11 points per game: Beckett Greenway (11.7), sophomore Emma Millerbernd (11.2) and seniors Hope Counts (11.8) and McKenna Schaefer (11.1).