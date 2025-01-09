Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of girls basketball teams

Providence Academy made it through the holidays — and the toughest part of its schedule — unscathed.
High school basketball writer Ron Haggstrom’s ranking of the top girls programs in Minnesota.
The Lions (13-0), ranked No. 1 in the Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25 girls basketball ratings, however, have three upcoming games against opponents (St. Michael-Albertville, Alexandria and Minnehaha Academy) that are also ranked in the Star Tribune’s Top 25.
Still, it will be tough to knock Providence Academy off its perch. The three-time Class 2A defending state champions own six victories this season over Class 4A schools.
Junior guard Maddyn Greenway, the state’s top-ranked player in the class of 2026 and a Kentucky commit, is averaging 31.5 points per game for Providence Academy. The Lions’ remaining starters are all averaging more than 11 points per game: Beckett Greenway (11.7), sophomore Emma Millerbernd (11.2) and seniors Hope Counts (11.8) and McKenna Schaefer (11.1).
Two Lake Conference schools — Eden Prairie and Hopkins — sit right behind the Lions in the newest ranking. Providence Academy beat Hopkins 66-59 in the recent Granite City Classic.
Records as of Jan. 7. All schools are Class 4A unless otherwise noted.
1. Providence Academy (Class 2A, 13-0). Previous Ranking: No. 1
2. Eden Prairie (12-1). Previous Ranking: No. 4
3. Hopkins (9-3). Previous Ranking: No. 5
4. Maple Grove (8-2). Previous Ranking: No. 2
5. Crosby-Ironton (Class 2A, 13-0). Previous Ranking: No. 7
6. Marshall (Class 3A, 13-0). Previous Ranking: No. 8
7. Alexandria (Class 3A, 10-2). Previous Ranking: No. 9
8. Wayzata (9-3). Previous Ranking: No. 3
9. Orono (Class 3A, 11-1). Previous Ranking: No. 10
10. Minnetonka (8-3). Previous Ranking: No. 6
11. Eastview (9-3). Previous Ranking: No. 12
12. Monticello (Class 3A, 11-0). Previous Ranking: No. 12
13. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 10-3). Previous Ranking: No. 14
14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 6-5). Previous Ranking: No. 15
15. Prior Lake (9-3). Previous Ranking: No. 13
16. St. Michael-Albertville (9-2). Previous Ranking: No. 17
17. Minnehaha Academy (Class 2A, 9-4). Previous Ranking: No. 18
18. Mahtomedi (Class 3A, 9-3). Previous Ranking: 24
19. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 8-2). Previous Ranking: No. 25
20. Delano (Class 3A, 11-4). Previous Ranking: No. 19
21. Lakeville North (6-6). Previous Ranking: NR
22. Brainerd (11-2). Previous Ranking: No. 21
23. New London-Spicer (Class 2A, 13-0). Previous Ranking: NR
24. Chaska (6-6). Previous Ranking: NR
25. Goodhue (Class 1A, 9-3) Previous Ranking: NR
